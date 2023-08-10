AirPlay for Windows: 6 Quick Ways to Use on Your PC

by Vladimir Popescu
August 10, 2023
AirPlay for Windows

Are you interested in using AirPlay for Windows? This Apple technology will most likely improve your multimedia experience, which ensures a seamless streaming experience from your iOS device to your PC.

Even though this service is designed for Apple devices, you might be happy to know there are a few ways to use the AirPlay service on your Windows PC.

This article will cover all the information required to set up a successful AirPlay connection on a Windows PC, so let’s jump right in!

1. Airfoil Sattelite

Airfoil Sattelite is a third-party software designed to bridge the gap between Apple devices and Windows PCs and does so perfectly. This software acts like a receiver for the AirPlay content and works by creating a seamless connection with your iOS device.

  1. Download and install Airfoil on your PC.Airfoil Sattelite download page
  2. Open the app on your PC.Airfoil software open on PC
  3. Open Spotify or any other media environment on your iOS device.Spotify app on iPad
  4. Press the AirPlay option from the respective player.AirPlay option for Spotify iPad
  5. Choose your PC from the list of devices.Choosing PC from AirPlay menu ipad
  6. Airfoil will start playing the media on your PC as soon as you click the device.Airfoil playing Spotify music from Spotify
  7. And you will be able to notice this change on your iOS device as well.AirPlay connected from iPad to PC with Airfoil Sattelite Windows 11

2. Reflector 4

Reflector 4 is another excellent app that helps you connect your PC with iOS devices through AirPlay, and it works by transforming your PC into a virtual receiver. This is useful for presentations, demonstrations, or simply enjoying your favorite content on a bigger display.

  1. Download and install the Reflector app on your Windows device.Reflector 4 on Windows 11 PC
  2. Open the software and ensure your PC and iOS devices are connected to the same network.
  3. Open the Control Center on your iOS device, and tap on Screen Mirroring.Screen Mirroring option on iPad M2
  4. Select your Windows PC as an output from the list.Chosing AirPlay device Windows PC
  5. Type the code appearing on your Windows PC’s screen onto the iOS device to create a connection.AirPlay connection code to PC
  6. An actual iPad will appear on your Windows PC’s screen, which will mirror everything you do on the iPad, including transferring audio and video.Mirroring iPad to Windows PC with Reflector 4 app

3. iTunes

iTunes is well known as the primary media management software for iOS devices, but the secret is it can also act as an AirPlay receiver for your PC.

Here’s how you can do it:

  1. Download and install the app on your PC.Installing iTunes on Windows 11 PC
  2. Open iTunes and connect your iOS device to your PC.iTunes connected to iPad Windows 11
  3. Click the AirPlay icon found at the top-left corner of your screen.AirPlay in iTunes on Windows 11
  4. Select your Windows PC from the list of outputs and start streaming.

Note: It is worth knowing that for some users, the AirPlay button doesn’t appear in their iTunes app. People have recommended restarting the Bonjour Service from the Task Manager to fix it, but Apple released no official response. If so, please use a third-party app from the list instead.

4. 5KPLayer

5kplayer interface on windows

5KPlayer is a multimedia player with a built-in function for AirPlay on Windows. Even though it is a decent media player, Windows users are more excited about being able to connect their iOS or Mac devices to their Windows OS.

  1. Download, install 5KPlayer, and run it on your PC.5kPlayer installing on Windows 11
  2. Ensure your iOS and PC devices are connected to the same local network.
  3. Open the Control Center on your iOS device, and tap on Screen Mirroring.Screen Mirroring option on iPad M2
  4. Choose your PC from the list of devices that appears.Connecting iPad with Windows 11 PC through 5KPlayer and AirPlay
  5. A new window will appear on your PC in which the iPad’s screen will be mirrored.5kPlayer mirroring iPad on Windows 11

5. AirServer Connect

AirServer Connect interface

AirServer Connect is another helpful app designed to transform your Windows PC into an AirPlay received. This enables you to mirror the display of your iOS devices on a bigger screen connected to your PC.

The user-friendly interface makes it suitable even for beginners, thus improving your sharing and streaming capabilities considerably.

  1. Download, install, and then run the AirServer software on your PC.
  2. Open the Control Center on your iOS device, and tap on Screen Mirroring.Screen Mirroring option on iPad M2
  3. Select your Windows PC from the list of devices.Chossing PC for AirPlay connection using AirServer Connect Windows 11
  4. The AirServer app will now start mirroring your iOS device to your Windows PC.iPad mirrored to Windows 11 PC using AirServer Connect

As you can see, integrating AirPlay into your Windows PC experience is very accessible and easy if you know what apps to use, and we’ve covered this topic extensively in this article with the five software suggestions above. No matter which software option you choose, you will surely enjoy seamless mirroring between your PC and iOS devices. Elevate your multimedia experience now with these methods!

Feel free to share your thoughts with us by using the comment section. Happy mirroring!

