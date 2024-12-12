AI Image Generator for iPad - Top 5 Tools for Quick Results

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Looking for the best AI image generator for iPad? With the right one, you’ll easily produce beautiful images by simply inputting a description.

With an ever-growing number of companies developing such tools, iPad users have an expanding array of options at their fingertips. I picked out five of the finest available ones, so check it out!

Among all AI image generation tools, Midjourney stands out as one of the very best. Its ability to generate photorealistic images makes it a favorite among users wishing to generate beautiful AI images quickly.

At one point, it got so popular that the developers had to shut down the free tier. To use Midjourney, install Discord on your iPad and join their server.

Pros:

Only a small amount of input is sufficient to generate high-quality images. This removes the need to painstakingly describe every aspect of the picture you want.

Generally produces better-looking images as compared to other tools.

It’s updated frequently.

It’s usable right out of the box.

Cons:

Has no free trial.

Can’t perform inpainting, which means it can’t fix any distortions or errors that may occur in the generated images.

It’s censored and hence not suitable for generating certain types of images.

Pricing:$10/month.

Wombo Dream is a fun AI image generator suitable for just about anyone with an iPad, regardless of their level of technical expertise. It’s made by WOMBO, a Canadian artificial intelligence company that aims to transform the future of entertainment.

It’s available to most users around the world. However, if you can’t access it in your country, check this guide on how to fix this issue.

Pros:

Has image-to-image capability. This means that Wombo Dream can extract the style and characteristics of an uploaded image and use them as a base for generating new ones.

Has a large variety of pre-selected styles.

Users can edit images with text.

Its simple and intuitive user interface makes it a great AI image generator for iPad.

Cons:

Works on specific versions of iPadOS.

Pricing: From $3.99/week or $9.99/month.

Picsart has been around since late 2011 and has become one of the most popular and widely used photo editing and creative apps available. In 2022, it introduced text-to-image generation capabilities.

Banking on Picsart’s position as owner of one of the largest open-source content collections, you can expect its image generator to continue improving as AI technology matures.

Pros:

You can customize the generated images with different styles, moods, colors, and designs.

Has image-to-image generation capabilities.

High-quality results.

Its text-to-image AI generator has no special payment plan as it’s integrated into the editor suite

Cons:

You have to pay to download images without a watermark.

Pricing: Free; from $5/month for no watermarks and other premium features.

Artist.ai utilizes the latest Stable Diffusion technologies to produce stunning images that span various genres and styles. This technology involves progressively adding noise to an initial picture and gradually reducing it.

You can expect to be at the forefront of generative AI when using it. To get started with this AI image generator for iPad, check this list of the best Stable Diffusion prompts.

Pros:

Has a wide variety of styles to choose from, including Beautiful Portrait, Anime, Van Gogh, Cyberpunk, Landscape Painting, 3D, Drawing, Comic, etc.

Supports multiple image regeneration.

You can use custom pictures as input.

Cons:

Users can quickly burn through their credits, especially if their prompts are complex.

Pricing: From $6.99/month.

Starry AI has earned its place on this list because it also uses Stable Diffusion technology to generate images. This makes Starry AI instantly useful and powerful upon installation on your iPad. As Stable Diffusion models continue to get updated, Starry AI will also benefit from these improvements.

Pros:

You can generate up to five images per day for free.

Edit with the retouch feature.

The size of the generated images is completely customizable.

Users have full ownership of the generated pics.

Offers more than 1000 styles to choose from.

Cons:

The five credits given in the free trial may not be enough to judge its full capabilities.

Pricing: From $7.99 for 40 credits.

As you can see, there are many options when looking for the right AI image generator for iPad. Each offers different features and capabilities at different price points. Since many of these tools offer free trials, you should try them out and see which one suits your requirements.

Additionally, you can check out some of the best prompts for inspiration and free, unrestricted image generators.