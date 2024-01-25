AI for YouTube Videos: Top 7 Picks

Turning ideas into videos is the slogan of Invideo AI, one of the best solutions for AI-generated YouTube videos.

The user interface is intuitive and simple, without unnecessary distractions. The right balance between functionality and usability is achieved by granting control to the user.

You can generate a video from one sentence or provide a detailed overview of what you want to see. Whatever approach you choose, you can always edit videos after they’re generated.

Several presets, such as explainer, shorts, and recent events, are helpful.

Unlike many competitors, Invideo AI is also reliable in producing long-form videos. Even from presets, you can generate up to 15 minutes of content, but there’s an option for even longer videos.

If you’re a fan of Custom GPTs, you’ll love that Invideo AI has its own Custom GPT.