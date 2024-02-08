After Apple Music and Apple TV, iCloud for Windows gets a big update

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

There is good news for Windows users who are fond of iPhones but haven’t switched to Apple hardware yet. Apple has introduced a range of updates that aim to simplify your life and enhance integration.

The iCloud application for Windows 10 and 11 has undergone a significant redesign. The outdated interface has been replaced with a modern, sleek design that simplifies navigation. The onboarding process has also been streamlined, making setting up and managing your iCloud content easier, as reported by Neowin.

Updates include improved syncing status for photos, contacts, and other data, physical security key support, faster photo syncing, reduced sign-in prompts, and improved syncing with Outlook.

For those who prefer dark mode, the new iCloud app has a feature that embraces it, providing a visually pleasing experience that is easy on the eyes. Additionally, the app allows you to keep track of all your Apple and non-Apple devices directly from the Account Details page, which gives you a centralized view of your tech ecosystem. This feature is particularly useful for those who want to manage their devices efficiently.

Moreover, previously in testing, The Apple Music and Apple TV apps are now fully released and available for download. These apps offer dedicated interfaces for managing and enjoying music and TV content without requiring iTunes. Moreover, you can now even manage your iPhone and iPad from your Windows PC using the Apple Devices app.

The standalone apps are currently only available for Windows 10 and 11 users. Users who prefer iTunes or are on older Windows versions (e.g., Windows 7) can still download and use it.