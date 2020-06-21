Adobe will block Flash-based content after December 31, 2020

Back in 2017, Adobe announced that it will be killing Flash player by the end of 2020. While we are six months away from the EOL date, Adobe has now created a page regarding Adobe Flash EOL to provide detailed information to customers.

Generally, when a major software product reaches EOL, companies will stop delivering the updates. But in the case of Flash player, Adobe will block Flash-based content from running in Adobe Flash Player after the EOL Date. Adobe will also prompt users to uninstall Flash Player on their PCs later this year. As expected, Adobe recommends customers not to use Flash Player after the EOL Date since it will not be supported.

Source: Adobe via: ZDNet