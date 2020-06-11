Adobe’s amazing AI-powered Photoshop Camera app now available for download

Adobe has released a brand-new mobile app called Photoshop Camera for iOS and Android devices. This new AI-powered Photoshop Camera app allows you apply amazing filters and effects to your photos. You can scroll through stunning lenses and camera effects to apply before or after the shot. You can read more about this app below.

Photoshop Camera features:

FUN WITH FILTERS: Apply Photoshop filters and effects with just one tap. With over 80 custom filters, it’s easy to swap them in and out and save your favorites to use again and again. The filter library includes: Portrait, Studio Light, Bloom, Pop Art, Spectrum, Desync, Food, Scenery, Natural Skies, Analog, Night Shift, Comic Skies, Interstellar, Dreamcatcher, Celestial, Supersize, Double Expo, Prism, Color Echo, Mixed Media, Blue Skies, Artful, and more.

REAL-TIME PHOTOSHOP EFFECTS: Take a better picture with the magic of Photoshop and AI-powered editing.

AUTO-TONE: Photoshop Camera gets “real life” right with no more extreme differences between areas of brightness and shadow.

CONTENT-AWARE RECOMMENDATIONS: Pick your shot and Photoshop Camera does the rest. It knows which effects to apply to get the best result, so there’s no more fuss when it comes to the right lighting and focus.

PORTRAIT CONTROLS (Bokeh, Face Distance, Face Light, Face Relighting): The Face Light feature in Photoshop Camera optimizes for lighting, eliminating the appearance of any sharp shadows (read: no more under-eye bags). For group selfies, Photoshop Camera recognizes where each subject is positioned so there’s no more distortion. And the Boken feature makes it easy to quickly apply blurring effects.

INFLUENCER-INSPIRED LENSES: See yourself through the eyes of your favorite creators by using their custom-designed lenses. New lenses and effects are added all the time so there’s always something to discover.

BUILT FOR SOCIAL: Easily capture and share high-quality photos to your favorite social network.

You can download the Adobe Photoshop Camera app here from App Store and here from Play Store.