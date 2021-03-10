Adobe releases a native Photoshop app for Macs with the new M1 chip, claims 1.5X performance gains

Adobe today announced the availability of a new version of Photoshop app that runs natively on Macs with the new M1 chip. Adobe claims that this new Photoshop version delivers significant performance gains. Adobe claims that several Photoshop features are running an average of 1.5X the speed of similarly configured Intel-based Macs. Adobe will work together with Apple to further optimize performance over time.

There are still a few features that won’t run on the new M1 chip, Invite to Edit Cloud Documents and Preset Syncing are among the features that are missing.

Adobe today also released an updated Photoshop app for iPad with Cloud Documents Version History and the ability to work on Cloud Documents while offline.

Source: Adobe