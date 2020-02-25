AdDuplex: Windows 10 v1909 is now installed on 22% of Windows 10 devices

AdDuplex has released the numbers for February 2020, giving us details about the market share of different Windows 10 versions. According to the stats, the market share of Windows 10 v1909 has shot up.

As you can see in the above image, the Windows 10 May 2019 Update (1903) usage share now stands at 52.6%. While this is good news for Microsoft, it has dropped around 1.5%. This could be because of the release of Windows 10 v1909 which now holds 22.6% of the market share. Microsoft has rolled out Windows 10 v1909 to everyone which is evident by the market share which has increased by 1.5x.

Sitting right next to November 2019 update is Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809) with a 16.4% share, down from 22% share in January of 2020. On the other hand, the usage share of Windows 10 April 2018 Update (1803) has dropped significantly, it slipped to 4.9% from 5.6% back in January 2020.

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on more than 90,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it never paints the whole picture.