AdDuplex has published its report for January 2020, giving us details about the market share of different Windows 10 versions. According to the stats, Windows 10 v1903 doing well and currently tops the list of the most used versions of Windows 10.

As you can see in the above image, the Windows 10 May 2019 Update (1903) usage share now stands at 53.4%. While this is good news for Microsoft, it has dropped around 3%. This could be because of the release of Windows 10 v1909 which now holds 15% of the market share. Microsoft is still releasing Windows 10 v1909 in phases so the adoption will be slow for now.

Sitting right next to May 2019 update is Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809) with a 22% share, down from 25% share in October of 2019. On the other hand, the usage share of Windows 10 April 2018 Update (1803) has dropped significantly, it slipped to 5.6% from 13.6% back in October.

Moving on to Surface devices, the Surface Pro 4 holds the first place with 17.4% and is followed by Surface Pro (2017) which sits at 14.7%. Interestingly, Surface Go shot to 14.5% and is now closing on Pro (2017) and Pro 4. Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7 also hold a decent 1.42% and 5.06% respectively.

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on more than 90,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it never paints the whole picture.