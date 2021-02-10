Microsoft has big plans for their ongoing acquisition of Bethesda parent company Zenimax Media.

If the colossal $7.5 billion deal is allowed to go through by the EU, Microsoft plans to merge the game company into a newly created subsidiary: Vault. Essentially, Zenimax will become a new company under Microsoft instead of being an Xbox company.

The news was broken by an EC notification as part of the European Union’s investigation in line with their competition regulations. In the document, it reads that the acquisition will be “accomplished by way of a merger pursuant to which a newly created Microsoft subsidiary (‘Vault’) will be merged with and into ZeniMax.”

Microsoft’s plans for the Bethesda parent company are still vague. While the collection of studios will be creating titles for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, there’s no revealed intention for Xbox exclusive releases. Instead, exclusivity will be explored on a case-by-case basis.

At the time of writing, numerous in development projects have been revealed including The Elder Scrolls VI, Starfield and an untitled Indiana Jones project by Wolfenstein developer MachineGames.