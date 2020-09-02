Acer Swift 5 laptop with 11th gen Intel Core processors and antimicrobial touchscreen will be available this year

In June, Acer announced its new Swift 5 notebook thin and light laptop featuring ultra-narrow bezels (90% screen-to-body ratio), a touchscreen protected by an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass and new attractive mist green color. Today, Acer provided more details about this new laptop. The new Swift 5 will be powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors and verified to meet the requirements of an Intel Evo platform. Acer claims that this laptop will offer up to 17 hours of battery life.

Highlights of Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55):

Its 14.95 mm (0.59 in) chassis is made from high-grade magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum, staying under 1 kg (2.2 lbs).

1 TB of high-speed PCle SSD storage on top of up to 16 GB LPDDRAX RAM.

Comes in two color palates: mist green or safari gold, both with gold accents.

The screen features 300 nits brightness, covers 72% of the NTSC gamut and is surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides that allow for up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The Swift 5’s touchscreen display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, which has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms on the touch display. Additionally, users have the option to further include an antimicrobial solution on the touchpad, keyboard and all covers of the device.

The Swift 5 features a large 56 Wh battery that lasts all day and can be fast-charged in a pinch, granting 4 hours of use off just a 30-minute charge-time.

Connectivity options: USB Type-C, Thunderbolt and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, in addition to dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6 (GIG+) and Bluetooth 5.0.

Embedded fingerprint reader for Windows Hello.

Supports Wake on Voice, enabling users to activate and query Windows 10 even when the screen is off.

The Acer Swift 5 will be available in the US in November starting at 999.

Acer today also announced two new Swift 5 models, read about them below.

The Acer Swift 3 line will be powered by new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors and they are currently targeting verification, pending further tuning, to utilize the Intel Evo platform badge.

The two new Swift 3 models have a sleek metal chassis, the latest technology including Intel Iris X e graphics and Thunderbolt 4.

The new Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) maximizes viewing with a 13.5-inch display with 2256 x 1504 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio for 18% more vertical viewing and less need to scroll. In addition, the display covers 100 percent of the sRGB color range and has a 400-nit brightness rating.

The Swift 3 (SF313-53) provides up to 18 hours of battery life for more than all-day productivity.

Plus, the lightweight and durable aluminum and magnesium-aluminum design makes the Swift 3 (SF313-53) easy to transport anywhere; it measures only 15.95 mm (0.63 inch) thin, weighing just 2.62 pounds (1.19kg).

Featuring a svelte and stylish design, the new Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) has an aluminum chassis and a magnesium-aluminum palm rest.

The Swift 3’s ultra-narrow 0.22-inch bezels enhance the compact frame and provide a screen-to-body ratio of up to 82.73 percent, keeping the focus on the vibrant images on the Full HD 14-inch display.

Weighing just 2.65 pounds (1.2kg) and measuring just 15.95 mm (0.63 inch) thin, the Swift 3 is easy to carry by hand, and fits easily into a briefcase or book bag.

Both new Swift 3 models have a backlit keyboard, utilize fast and reliable SSD storage and support up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory.

In addition, they support Windows Hello via a fingerprint reader for easy and more secure logins.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) with 11 th Gen Intel Core processors and a 13.5-inch 2K display will be available in North America in November starting at USD 799.99 .

Gen Intel Core processors and a 13.5-inch display will be available in in November starting at . The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and a 14-inch Full HD display will be available in North America in November starting at USD 699.99 .

Source: Acer