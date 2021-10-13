Acer takes on Surface Laptop Studio with the new ConceptD 3 Ezel

Acer today announced several new ConceptD devices. The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop is the main highlight in the lineup which comes with a 3D display. A set of stereo cameras on top of the display tracks eye positions and the movements of a user’s eyes and head in order to display images in stereoscopic 3D. It also comes with AI technologies that perform tasks like stereo image generation, allowing users to turn standard 2D content into stereoscopic 3D content.

Acer also announced ConceptD 3 Ezel, a new 15.6-inch convertible model (CC315-73G) with a Wacom EMR pen to take on the newly announced Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. Acer’s Ezel Hinge gives you six convertible modes to choose from, allowing you to easily create, collaborate, and share in whichever mode you choose.

Acer also announced ConceptD 3 Pro (CN316-73P) and ConceptD3 Ezel Pro (CC315-73P) with up to an Intel Core i7 processor capable of reaching 4.6 GHz and an NVIDIA T1200 Laptop GPU.

Pricing and Availability:

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition (CN715-73G) will be available in North America in 2022; and in EMEA in December, starting at EUR 3,599.00.

The ConceptD 3 (CN316-73G) will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 1,699.99; in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,799.

The ConceptD 3 Pro (CN316-73P) will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 1,899.99; in EMEA in December starting at EUR 1,899.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel (CC315-73G) will be available in North America in November starting at USD 1,899.99; in EMEA in November starting at EUR 2,099; and in China in October starting at RMB 13,999.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro (CC315-73P) will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 1,999.99; in EMEA in December starting at EUR 2,199; and in China in October starting at RMB 14,999.

Source: Acer