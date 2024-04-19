Acast Downloader: 4 Tried and Tested Methods

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the perfect Acast downloader took some time, as I’ve tested over 20 apps to choose the best.

This guide contains three valuable apps for downloading content from Acast and a helpful browser trick to save time where you don’t have to install anything.

Let’s jump right in!

Best Acast Downloader

Aqua Clip is my top Acast downloader because it offers a user-friendly interface, a built-in browser, and fast download speeds.

After copying the link of the content you want to download, you can paste it into the app and click the search button.

It’ll automatically analyze the link and then provide you with customization options for the output quality.

After the setup is completed, the app moves the task into the Downloading tab, where you can easily manage all your downloaded files.

The download speed will vary depending on your internet speed and the item’s size, but it shouldn’t take longer than a few minutes in the worst-case scenario.

After grabbing the information from the link, Aqua Clip will convert the item to your desired format and safely store it in the Downloaded tab.

Here, you can view other files and manage them.

After opening the download location, you can play your content.

Pros:

It works with thousands of websites

Downloads speeds are very fast

You can customize video/audio quality, with resolutions up to 4K

It supports batch downloads

Cons:

The free version has some limitations

The user interface could be a bit overwhelming for non-techy users

Video DownloadHelper is another powerful Acast downloader that can handle thousands of other websites.

What makes this app unique is its architecture. As you can see, it’s an extension, so it’s easily accessible.

As soon as you open it and click the media link, it’ll begin downloading.

Once it’s done, your browser will notify you, and you can play the content offline.

Pros:

Works with a large number of websites

Downloads content seamlessly

It includes automatic conversion rules

It has a browser toolbar that automatically grabs the link

Easy to use

Cons:

The interface is outdated and might be confusing to beginners

GetFLV is a versatile Acast downloader that also works with various other platforms, including YouTube, Vimeo, IMDb, and more.

To use it, you must open the page of the content you want to save and start playing it. The app will then begin scanning for download links.

You’ll see the image above as soon as it finds a link. Now, you can select the stream and hit the Download button, as shown below.

The download process doesn’t take too long, and the quality is excellent. Unfortunately, the free version of the app only downloads 50% of the content if it’s longer than a few minutes.

Pros:

It can capture content from various websites

You can group download platforms based on category

Optimizes content for playing on over 100 devices

Automatically detects duplicated videos

Cons:

The free version of the software only downloads 50% of longer content

The FAQ section on the website isn’t very useful.

4. Download Using the Share Trick

Navigate to the page of the Acast podcast you want to download. Click the Share button from the player, right-click the Download button, and choose Save Linked Content As. Use the Explorer window to choose the download location for your audio file. Navigate to the file location and double-click it to play it.

How To Download From Acast?

Download, install, and open Aqua Clip on your device. Paste the link of the Acast audio you want to download within the app and press Enter. Click the Download button from the menu that appears. Please choose the right quality and press Download to start it. Wait for the process to complete. Click the Downloaded tab to see the file. Play it in your local media player.

Is It Legal To Download From Acast?

No, it’s not legal to download content from Acast. To answer the question correctly, I’ve explored its Terms & Conditions, and here’s what I found:

Users can’t archive, reproduce, modify, copy, or distribute content from Acast . This also includes creating derivative works from, translating, reselling, distributing, or displaying to the public .

. This also includes . Mass downloading or manipulation of download numbers is prohibited.

Choosing the suitable Acast downloader will depend on your needs. I’ve included three great software options and a Share-button trick that doesn’t require any software to grab content.

Share your choice with me in the comments!