Samsung is currently busy developing OneUI 4.0 and the upcoming OneUI 3.1.1 update, with the latter releasing around the end of August this year. Earlier today, Samsung inadvertently leaked the timeline as to when the first beta build of OneUI 4.0 will be rolled out for the Galaxy S21 smartphones. What is even worse for the company is that some of the big features that are coming to OneUI 4.0 have been leaked, courtesy of tipster @chunvn8888.

According to the tipster, the Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 will include massive changes for the Samsung Notes app, though we don’t have the exact details about the changes. In all likelihood, the changes will include a visual makeover to make the app more user-friendly. The Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 update will also include better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI.

As we reported earlier today, the South Korean tech giant is planning to roll out the first beta build of OneUI 4.0 in August, and if the tipster is to be believed, the company is speeding up the development process so that it doesn’t miss the August launch date. As for the release of the stable version of the update, the company is eyeing a November launch. However, the release of the stable version of the update could also delay until the first or second week of December, according to the tipster.

The company has a lot of things planned for August. Besides readying these updates, the company will also launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones next month. And we may also get other surprise announcements from the company next month. Overall, August will be fun, especially for the Samsung fans.

Meanwhile, we’ll apprise you of all the latest developments around future Samsung products, so stay tuned.