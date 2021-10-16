The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is shipping on the 21st of October but is already available for hands-on testing in Microsoft Stores and at Best Buy.

Youtuber The NIONX took advantage of this and posted a 20-minute hands-on video of the new handset for our enjoyment.

He praised the build quality of the handset, the updated camera software and the responsiveness due to the Snapdragon 888 processor, but noted some of the UI quirks from the original Surface Duo remained.

The new Surface Duo 2 features Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays (5.8” touchscreens open to 8.3”). The displays also support a 90Hz screen refresh rate and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The dual-screen smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a triple camera setup, which is consists of a 12 MP telephoto, a 12 MP wide-angle, and a 16 MP ultra-wide. The Surface Duo also has what is called a Glance Bar, allowing you to check incoming calls and messages, adjust the volume, and check battery life while charging.

You can check the full Surface Duo specs here.