8 Best Photo Restoration Software for PC

Printing photos is the best way to preserve your memories. However, old pictures tend to fade over time and often get damaged as well. You can’t fix them, but you can easily improve their quality digitally. In this post, you’ll find 8 best photo restoration programs that you can use on your PC. First, we’ll show you software designed specifically for restoring damaged pictures, and then we’ll introduce a couple of multi-purpose photo editors that offer tools useful for repairing old photos. Now let’s see which program will work best for you.

1. PhotoGlory

PhotoGlory is the best photo restoration software for Windows users. This is a beginner-friendly program rich in restoring tools. The app lets you eliminate spots, stains, tears, and any other photodamage in one click. With its extensive toolkit at hand, you can effortlessly colorize a black-and-white picture, add captions, apply 3D LUTs, and fix colors with Curves like a pro. You can also use the Adjustment Brush to make changes locally. Besides, PhotoGlory has a batch editing mode that allows you to tweak all your photos at once.

PhotoGlory has an intuitive interface, so you can use this software even with zero experience. Compared to its contenders, this old photo restoration program is remarkably cheap – you can buy the license for $19.25.

AI colorizing

One-click photo restoration

Supports batch editing

2. AKVIS Retoucher

AKVIS Retoucher is another photo restoration program for PCs. Here, you can get rid of date stamps and remove such damages as stains and scratches. You can use it to erase even bigger objects like wires as well. What’s more, AKVIS Retoucher will help you reconstruct missing parts of a picture by analyzing the surroundings.

There are several pricing plans, starting from $87 to $154. AKVIS Retoucher also has a free version, but its functionality is quite limited.

Restoring missing parts

Easy spot removal

3. SoftOrbit Photo Retoucher

SoftOrbit Photo Retoucher is a handy computer program packed with restoration tools. For instance, you can quickly get rid of grain and denoise your pictures. The photo restoration program for Windows also offers several selection tools that will help you accurately erase spots, scratches, and tears. There are also such features as resizing, cropping, image colorizing, blur removal, and so on.

The lifetime license will cost you $39.99 for personal use and $119 for business use. You can also buy a monthly subscription which varies from $14.99 to $19.99.

Doesn’t take much space

Wide choice of selection tools

4. VanceAI Photo Restorer

To clean your pictures from creases and tears, you can use VanceAI Photo Restorer. It’s old photo restoration software that will let you automatically delete picture damage and enhance the quality of portraits. VanceAI Photo Restorer has a desktop and an online version available.

With this program, you can restore photos, crop them, change the aspect ratio, and convert grayscale pictures to color. Before saving the edited image, you can also adjust the quality, pick a file format, and change the DPI. VanceAI Photo Restorer is compatible with Windows 10 and 11.

Automatic tools

User-friendly interface

Adjustable export settings

5. MyHeritage

MyHeritage is quite a popular tool for repairing old family photos. The program might seem confusing at first, but it will help you edit a picture in many ways. For example, if the colors of your image have faded over time, MyHeritage will restore the original colors. It can also sharpen faces in your old photos if they are not clear enough.

MyHeritage doesn’t have a desktop version, but you can use the restoration tool online. However, you’ll have to sign in to edit your images on this platform. It’s free to use, but only for restoring 10 images.

Quick restoration

Portrait quality improvement

6. Luminar Neo

If you’d like to have more control over the editing process, you should take a look at Luminar Neo. It has a big variety of tools, such as an adjustable clone and stamp tool, that will help you delete photodamage with utmost precision. Colors can also be fixed with the use of color correction sliders and filters. Luminar Neo is regularly updated, so you can test even more features later on.

But this photo restoration software for PC uses a lot of RAM and is not suitable for those who have little experience with image manipulation apps. You can get Luminar Neo with a one-time purchase that gets you a lifetime license.

Precise photo restoration

Advanced layer management

7. PhotoWorks

PhotoWorks is a feature-packed photo restoration software that has everything you might need to enhance old photos. For example, you can quickly erase damages with easy-to-use object removal tools, sharpen images, and retouch portraits. PhotoWorks also lets you color-correct photos both automatically and manually – whether you’re pressed for time or in the mood for creative experiments, the app sure will come in handy. If there’s dust or grain, you can effortlessly denoise the picture with one quick slide. You might also like to apply a Vignette or one of 200+ effects to give the old photo a fresh look.

What’s more, PhotoWorks is a lightweight photo editor, so it can run even on older computers. This user-friendly program is available for Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7. You can try it for free and purchase its license for just $19.25.

Intuitive interface

Fast workflow

RAW support

8. Affinity Photo

Another photo editor you can try is Affinity Photo. It has a big set of selection tools and brushes that are necessary for restoring old pictures. There are all kinds of image manipulation features – cropping, color grading, dodge, burn, etc. It also has advanced export settings- you can save the edited photo in a range of popular formats, change the size, pick the pixel format, and save the adjusted settings as a preset for your future projects.

You can download this photo restoration software on Windows and check out its features during the 30-day free trial. However, Affinity Photo is rather expensive – the Windows version will cost you $69.99. This program will also require a steep learning curve since it’s designed for professional photographers.

Pro-grade features

Layer-based editing

Conclusion

Now you know the top 8 programs for Windows that will help you restore even heavily damaged photographs. We introduced software for any budget and skill level. So scan your favorite photos and enhance them with one of the restoration apps right now.