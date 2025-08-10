7 Best Antivirus Software for a New Windows Laptop

Installing reliable antivirus software on a new Windows laptop is crucial for protecting your data and privacy from day-one. Modern cyber threats – from viruses and spyware to ransomware – can strike any time, and new devices are prime targets once they go online.

A quality antivirus provides real-time scanning and threat removal, acting as a security guard that detects, blocks, and neutralizes malware before it causes harm. Even though Windows comes with built-in protection, adding a reputable antivirus (free or paid) can offer stronger malware detection, advanced features like identity theft safeguards, and peace of mind. Below we compare some of the best antivirus options (both free and paid) for your new Windows laptop, with key features, pros, cons, pricing, and ideal user profiles for each.

1. Microsoft Defender (Microsoft)

Malware detection: Strong basic protection integrated into Windows. In independent tests, Defender performs well (often scoring maximum protection points) but can be slightly less effective offline compared to top third-party antiviruses. It occasionally flags safe items as threats (false positives) due to aggressive SmartScreen filtering.

Strong basic protection integrated into Windows. In independent tests, Defender performs well (often scoring maximum protection points) but can be slightly less effective offline compared to top third-party antiviruses. It occasionally flags safe items as threats (false positives) due to aggressive SmartScreen filtering. Notable security features: Built-in real-time virus & threat scanning , Windows Firewall integration, basic ransomware protection with controlled folder access (OneDrive cloud backup for recovery), and even some parental controls — all enabled by default for a seamless out-of-box defense. Updates automatically through Windows Update.

Built-in , Windows integration, basic with controlled folder access (OneDrive cloud backup for recovery), and even some — all enabled by default for a seamless out-of-box defense. Updates automatically through Windows Update. Pros: No cost & no hassle – comes pre-installed on Windows 10/11 and updates itself. Low system impact during everyday use; runs quietly in background. Easy to use – security settings are integrated into Windows Settings for simple configuration.

Cons: Fewer extra features – lacks things like a bundled VPN, password manager, or identity theft monitoring that many paid suites include. False positives – can sometimes over-alert or block legitimate apps/sites until you whitelist them. Offline protection – relies heavily on cloud intelligence, so malware detection is slightly weaker without an internet connection compared to some rivals.

Pricing: Free for all Windows users. No premium version (Microsoft’s advanced security addons are mainly for business or Microsoft 365 subscribers).

for all Windows users. No premium version (Microsoft’s advanced security addons are mainly for business or Microsoft 365 subscribers). Ideal for: Casual users or those on a budget who want solid, maintenance-free baseline protection. Great as a starting point on a new laptop if you don’t need advanced features. It’s also a good fallback for anyone hesitant to install third-party software. However, families with kids, gamers, or remote workers dealing with sensitive data might eventually seek more feature-rich protection.

Malware detection: Excellent, industry-leading detection capabilities. Bitdefender often achieves a 100% malware detection rate in independent lab tests – in a recent AV-Test evaluation it earned a perfect 6/6 Protection score by blocking 100% of zero-day and widespread threats . It consistently earns top marks from AV-Comparatives and other labs for catching viruses and ransomware.

Excellent, industry-leading detection capabilities. Bitdefender often achieves a in independent lab tests – in a recent AV-Test evaluation it earned a perfect by blocking . It consistently earns top marks from AV-Comparatives and other labs for catching viruses and ransomware. Notable security features: A full security suite with multi-layer real-time malware & ransomware defense , a secure browser called SafePay for banking/shopping, web attack prevention (phishing and fraud site blocking), a firewall , and even a limited VPN (200MB/day on most plans). It also offers a password manager , file shredder , microphone/webcam breach protection , and parental controls for family use. Many features are enabled automatically, making it very hassle-free out of the box.

A full security suite with multi-layer , a secure browser called for banking/shopping, (phishing and fraud site blocking), a , and even a limited (200MB/day on most plans). It also offers a , , , and for family use. Many features are enabled automatically, making it very hassle-free out of the box. Pros: Outstanding protection – frequently ranks as the best antivirus overall for its near-perfect malware detection and removal. Minimal performance impact – designed to be lightweight; won’t slow down your system or games, as confirmed by tests showing negligible slowdown during normal use. Feature-rich – offers an array of useful tools (safe browsing, anti-ransomware, system optimizer, etc.) without feeling bloated. User-friendly – intuitive interface with most protections on by default; suitable for beginners, but also has advanced settings for power users. Multi-device coverage – Total Security package protects up to 5 devices (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS) which is great for full household protection.

Cons: VPN limitations – The included VPN has a daily data cap unless you pay for the premium unlimited version. Premium features cost extra – some tools (e.g. parental controls or password manager) are only in higher-tier suites or require separate apps, so the cheaper plans may lack certain extras. No identity theft monitoring – unlike some competitors, Bitdefender focuses on device security; it doesn’t bundle credit monitoring or ID theft insurance.

Pricing: Free version available (Bitdefender offers a basic free Windows antivirus with real-time protection). Paid plans are affordable: Bitdefender Antivirus Plus (Windows-only) starts around $20–$30 for the first year, while Bitdefender Total Security (premium suite for up to 5 devices) is about $40–$80 per year on first-term deals (standard price ~$89.99/year). Family packs for more devices are also available.

(Bitdefender offers a basic free Windows antivirus with real-time protection). Paid plans are affordable: (Windows-only) starts around $20–$30 for the first year, while (premium suite for up to 5 devices) is about on first-term deals (standard price ~$89.99/year). Family packs for more devices are also available. Ideal for: Nearly any Windows user – from casual to power users. Its low impact makes it great for gamers or those who demand performance (no slowdowns during gaming or streaming). The broad feature set (including parental controls) makes it suitable for families, and multi-platform support is good for those with multiple devices. Overall, Bitdefender is an excellent all-around choice for a new laptop if you want top-notch protection without compromise.

3. Norton 360 Deluxe (Gen Digital – NortonLifeLock)

Malware detection: One of the most trusted names, Norton uses advanced machine learning and heuristic analysis to spot threats. It scored 100% protection in recent real-world tests , outperforming built-in defenses like Defender in blocking new and advanced malware. Norton’s engine has a long track record of high marks in lab tests for viruses, spyware, and zero-day attacks.

One of the most trusted names, Norton uses advanced machine learning and heuristic analysis to spot threats. It scored , outperforming built-in defenses like Defender in blocking new and advanced malware. Norton’s engine has a long track record of high marks in lab tests for viruses, spyware, and zero-day attacks. Notable security features: Comprehensively feature-packed. Norton 360 Deluxe includes real-time malware scanning, an intelligent firewall , anti-phishing web protection (via browser extensions that block dangerous sites), an unlimited VPN (no data caps on VPN usage), a password manager , cloud backup (50 GB storage for your files), and robust parental controls . It also offers dark web monitoring for your personal data, webcam protection , and identity theft protection services (through Norton LifeLock plans) for an all-in-one security solution.

Norton 360 Deluxe includes real-time malware scanning, an intelligent , (via browser extensions that block dangerous sites), an unlimited (no data caps on VPN usage), a , (50 GB storage for your files), and robust . It also offers for your personal data, , and services (through Norton LifeLock plans) for an all-in-one security solution. Pros: All-in-one protection – covers virtually every aspect: malware, web threats, identity, privacy, and device tune-up in one suite. Excellent malware defense – consistently high detection rates; reliably stops viruses, ransomware, phishing, and more. Tons of extras – features like the VPN, password manager, secure cloud backup, and parental controls add significant value. Cross-platform & multi-device – Deluxe covers 5 devices (PC, Mac, or mobile), and higher tiers can protect 10+ devices, ideal for families with multiple gadgets. User-friendly interfaces – simple, unified dashboard despite the many features; mobile apps are especially well-designed (with spam call filtering, Wi-Fi protection, etc. on Android/iOS).

Cons: Performance impact on some PCs – while light for most tasks, on older or budget systems Norton can slow down large file operations or installs. Its background processes might be noticeable during heavy disk activity. Interface could be streamlined – the UI has many features split across sections; can feel a bit complex or fragmented until you learn it. Upselling and cost – Norton sometimes nudges users to buy add-ons (e.g., LifeLock identity plans). Also, after the first-year discount, the renewal price jumps significantly (Deluxe renews at about $120/year for 5 devices). Limited usage on basic plan – the cheapest AntiVirus Plus covers only 1 device, so most users will need a higher plan for multiple devices.

Pricing: No free version (aside from limited trials). Norton 360 Deluxe is often discounted to around $50 for the first year (5 devices) , then renews around $120/year. Other tiers: Standard ( $40 first year for 1 device) and Premium ( $100 first year for 10 devices). Norton also offers bundles with LifeLock identity monitoring at higher prices. All plans come with a generous 60-day money-back guarantee .

No free version (aside from limited trials). is often discounted to around , then renews around $120/year. Other tiers: ( $100 first year for 10 devices). Norton also offers bundles with LifeLock identity monitoring at higher prices. All plans come with a generous . Ideal for: Families and power users who want comprehensive, “everything-but-the-kitchen-sink” protection. Great for households needing to protect multiple PCs/phones and wanting extras like parental controls, backup, and identity theft safeguards – all in one subscription. Remote workers handling sensitive data will appreciate the added identity and privacy tools. If you’re a budget-conscious or single-device user, Norton may be overkill (or too pricey), but for those needing full-featured security, it’s a top choice.

Malware detection: Kaspersky’s antivirus engine is renowned for high detection rates and has long been an industry leader. It consistently delivers some of the best lab results , with near-perfect malware catch rates – in testing, it has proven 100% effective at blocking threats . Kaspersky regularly earns “Advanced+” scores in AV-Comparatives and perfect 6/6 scores in AV-Test evaluations for its robust protection.

Kaspersky’s antivirus engine is renowned for high detection rates and has long been an industry leader. It consistently delivers some of the , with near-perfect malware catch rates – in testing, it has proven . Kaspersky regularly earns “Advanced+” scores in AV-Comparatives and perfect 6/6 scores in AV-Test evaluations for its robust protection. Notable security features: Emphasizes safe online behavior and privacy. “Safe Money” secure browser – detects when you visit banking or payment sites and opens a hardened, sandboxed browser window to prevent fraud. Also provides an on-screen virtual keyboard to thwart keyloggers during logins. Other features include web/email threat protection , a firewall , anti-phishing , VPN (with unlimited data on Premium plan), a password manager , a vulnerability scanner (checks for outdated apps or settings), parental controls (with a comprehensive separate app), and even a home network device monitor for your smart devices.

Emphasizes safe online behavior and privacy. – detects when you visit banking or payment sites and opens a hardened, sandboxed browser window to prevent fraud. Also provides an on-screen to thwart keyloggers during logins. Other features include , a , , (with unlimited data on Premium plan), a , a (checks for outdated apps or settings), (with a comprehensive separate app), and even a for your smart devices. Pros: Top-tier malware protection – one of the most reliable antivirus engines available, giving excellent real-time and zero-day protection results. Secure online transactions – Safe Money feature is a standout for those who do a lot of banking/shopping online, adding an extra layer of browser security. Rich feature set – includes privacy tools like VPN and password manager, plus useful extras (system vulnerability scan, network monitor) that enhance security beyond viruses. Low system impact – generally runs quietly in the background with minimal slowdown. Flexible plans including free – offers a free tier for basic antivirus needs on one PC, which is nice for light users, and multiple paid suites for more comprehensive protection.

Cons: Availability (US) – Due to government bans, new Kaspersky purchases/updates are restricted for US users as of late 2024. (No evidence of wrongdoing by the company, but geopolitical concerns exist). This may worry some users or complicate getting updates in certain regions. Limited support on iOS – Kaspersky’s mobile apps are robust on Android, but offer fewer features on iOS (common for antivirus apps). Fewer identity extras – lacks the extensive identity theft insurance or credit monitoring that some competitors bundle. Company origin concerns – Some users remain cautious due to Kaspersky being a Russia-based company. (Kaspersky has opened transparency centers and moved data to Switzerland to alleviate this).

Pricing: Kaspersky Security Cloud Free (basic antivirus for one device) is available at no cost. Paid plans come in three levels: Standard, Plus, Premium . For example, Kaspersky Plus (with VPN and password manager) is around $60/year for a few devices, and Kaspersky Premium costs roughly $75–$100/year (covering up to 10-20 devices with all features included). Prices vary by region; all plans usually have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(basic antivirus for one device) is available at no cost. Paid plans come in three levels: . For example, (with VPN and password manager) is around $60/year for a few devices, and costs roughly $75–$100/year (covering up to 10-20 devices with all features included). Prices vary by region; all plans usually have a 30-day money-back guarantee. Ideal for: Online shoppers and careful web users. Kaspersky is ideal if you do a lot of financial transactions and want extra peace of mind during banking or purchasing (its safe browser is tailor-made for this). It’s also great for families – the Premium suite’s parental controls and multi-device licenses can protect everyone’s devices. If you’re a security enthusiast or techie, you’ll appreciate Kaspersky’s high customization and detailed reports. However, if you’re in a region where Kaspersky is restricted or you’re uneasy about the brand’s geopolitical situation, you might lean toward an alternative like Bitdefender or Norton.

Malware detection: McAfee has improved its core engine significantly – in tests it achieved a 100% malware detection rate , successfully identifying and removing all malicious samples thrown at it. It’s effective against viruses, trojans, spyware, rootkits, and more. Its web protection also blocks a wide range of phishing sites and dangerous URLs, outperforming many browser built-in safeguards.

McAfee has improved its core engine significantly – in tests it achieved a , successfully identifying and removing all malicious samples thrown at it. It’s effective against viruses, trojans, spyware, rootkits, and more. Its web protection also blocks a wide range of phishing sites and dangerous URLs, outperforming many browser built-in safeguards. Notable security features: A broad internet security suite with an emphasis on identity and privacy. It includes real-time antivirus, a firewall , and strong anti-phishing web protection. McAfee stands out for its identity theft protection tools : certain plans offer personal data monitoring, breach alerts, and even up to $2M identity theft insurance (in top-tier plans). It has an encrypted storage vault for sensitive files, a file shredder to securely delete files, and a home network scanner to detect intruders on your Wi-Fi. McAfee’s Safe Family module provides parental controls. All plans include a VPN with unlimited data and performance optimization tools. Plus, McAfee’s mobile apps are excellent – they include anti-theft, Wi-Fi security, and even a “Scam Protection” that flags suspicious links in texts and emails.

A broad with an emphasis on identity and privacy. It includes real-time antivirus, a , and strong web protection. McAfee stands out for its : certain plans offer personal data monitoring, breach alerts, and even up to $2M identity theft insurance (in top-tier plans). It has an for sensitive files, a to securely delete files, and a to detect intruders on your Wi-Fi. McAfee’s module provides parental controls. All plans include a with unlimited data and tools. Plus, McAfee’s mobile apps are excellent – they include anti-theft, Wi-Fi security, and even a “Scam Protection” that flags suspicious links in texts and emails. Pros: Great web and phishing protection – actively blocks risky websites and fake phishing pages, adding a strong layer when browsing. Identity and privacy focus – features like dark web monitoring, identity monitoring, and credit alerts (in premium tiers) are valuable for those concerned about personal data leaks. Multi-device “family” coverage – very cost-effective for multiple devices; even basic plans often cover 5 or more devices, and some McAfee packages let you install protection on unlimited devices, making it ideal for large families or multi-device users. Good parental controls – allows content filtering and device usage tracking; its location tracking for a child’s device is notably precise. Device tune-up extras – includes PC boost tools and a password manager ; even the antivirus scans will flag system performance issues to fix.

Cons: System impact during scans – Full scans can be heavy. Users report noticeable slowdowns (especially on CPU-intensive tasks or gaming) while McAfee is running a deep scan. Scheduling scans for off-hours can mitigate this. Interface design – A recent redesign combined many features, but some find the interface a bit clunky or confusing to navigate (settings spread across sections). Pop-ups and notifications – McAfee can be chatty with alerts (e.g., recommending features or browser extensions). Higher tiers pricey – The comprehensive plans with identity theft insurance (Advanced/Ultimate) can be expensive, and some features (like unlimited VPN, identity monitoring) are reserved for those higher-cost plans.

Pricing: McAfee’s pricing is competitive for multi-device packs. Deals vary, but for example, Basic (1 device) often runs around $30–$40/year on sale, Plus (5 devices) around $50–$80/year, and Premium or family plans (unlimited devices) about $100/year. McAfee also has a newer McAfee+ product line with tiers like Premium/Advanced that include identity monitoring; those can range from $50 up to $150+ depending on features. Always look for first-year discounts – McAfee frequently offers big reductions (sometimes <$30 for the first year for multi-device). A 30-day money-back guarantee applies to all subscriptions.

Deals vary, but for example, Basic (1 device) often runs around $30–$40/year on sale, Plus (5 devices) around $50–$80/year, and Premium or family plans (unlimited devices) about $100/year. McAfee also has a newer product line with tiers like Premium/Advanced that include identity monitoring; those can range from $50 up to $150+ depending on features. Always look for first-year discounts – McAfee frequently offers big reductions (sometimes <$30 for the first year for multi-device). A applies to all subscriptions. Ideal for: Families and identity-conscious users. McAfee is perfect if you have many devices to protect – it offers bargains for big families by covering lots of devices cheaply. It’s also well-suited for remote workers or anyone concerned about identity theft, thanks to its strong privacy and ID monitoring tools. If you do a lot of web browsing and shopping, McAfee’s anti-phishing and web safeguards will appeal. Gamers or those with low-end hardware might want to ensure system scans are scheduled smartly (or consider a lighter solution) due to McAfee’s resource use during scans.

Malware detection: Avast has a powerful engine shared with its AVG sibling. In independent tests, Avast has scored at the top of malware-blocking charts – in one review it even came out first in blocking all malware samples among competitors. It offers reliable real-time detection against viruses, spyware, and ransomware. Avast also benefits from a huge user base for threat intelligence, helping it catch new threats quickly.

Avast has a powerful engine shared with its AVG sibling. In independent tests, – in one review it even came out first in blocking all malware samples among competitors. It offers reliable real-time detection against viruses, spyware, and ransomware. Avast also benefits from a huge user base for threat intelligence, helping it catch new threats quickly. Notable security features: Avast Free Antivirus provides comprehensive basics: real-time antivirus, on-demand scans, ransomware shield , and web & email protection . It also includes a Wi-Fi security scanner to detect network vulnerabilities, and a Smart Scan that checks for malware, outdated software, weak passwords, and other issues in one sweep. The premium suite Avast One adds a lot more: an unlimited VPN , anti-tracker browser extensions , webcam protection , and system cleanup tools (like junk file cleaning and driver updates). Both Avast and AVG have a “Do Not Disturb”/ Game Mode that silences notifications while you’re gaming or watching movies.

provides comprehensive basics: real-time antivirus, on-demand scans, , and . It also includes a to detect network vulnerabilities, and a that checks for malware, outdated software, weak passwords, and other issues in one sweep. The premium suite adds a lot more: an , , , and system cleanup tools (like junk file cleaning and driver updates). Both Avast and AVG have a “Do Not Disturb”/ that silences notifications while you’re gaming or watching movies. Pros: Robust free version – Avast’s free tier is one of the most feature-rich free antiviruses, giving you solid real-time protection, ransomware security, and even network scanning without charge. High malware catch rate – proven excellent detection, on par with some paid products. Easy to use – the interface is friendly for beginners, with simple status indicators and one-click scans. Little configuration is needed for strong protection, which is great if you’re not tech-savvy. Extra tools in suite – If you upgrade to Avast One, you get useful extras like unlimited VPN (for privacy when on public Wi-Fi), automatic software updates, and performance tune-ups. Lightweight and configurable – Generally light on resources; also offers lots of settings for advanced users to tweak scans, notifications, etc.

Cons: Ads in free version – Avast Free will show occasional pop-ups or upsell offers for its paid products. Some users find these notifications annoying. Privacy history – In the past, Avast faced controversy for collecting anonymized browsing data from users. The company has since shut down those practices, but it’s a consideration for privacy-minded folks. Premium cost vs features – The paid Avast One suite, while powerful, lacks a few things rivals include (no password manager or parental controls in Avast One) yet can be as expensive as suites that have more features. Browser extensions – Avast often prompts to install its Secure Browser or browser extensions, which not everyone wants (and it even tries to set Google Chrome if not present).

Pricing: Avast Free Antivirus – $0 for basic protection on one device (non-commercial use). Avast One (paid multi-device suite) is around $50–$70/year for 5 devices with first-year discounts (PCWorld noted $84 first-year for 5 devices, then $180/year on renewal). There’s also Avast Premium Security (antivirus + firewall without VPN) at a slightly lower price, and AVG Internet Security offers similar paid features in a more budget-friendly package (often ~$60/year for 10 devices). All paid plans typically come with a 30-day refund period.

– $0 for basic protection on one device (non-commercial use). (paid multi-device suite) is around with first-year discounts (PCWorld noted $84 first-year for 5 devices, then $180/year on renewal). There’s also (antivirus + firewall without VPN) at a slightly lower price, and offers similar paid features in a more budget-friendly package (often ~$60/year for 10 devices). All paid plans typically come with a 30-day refund period. Ideal for: Budget-conscious users and beginners. Avast Free is a top recommendation for students or casual users who want strong protection without paying. It’s also good for gamers – the Game Mode and low impact help ensure your gaming sessions aren’t interrupted or slowed down. If you later need more features like a VPN, you can upgrade within the Avast ecosystem. Those who prioritize a super-simple interface will appreciate Avast’s approach. However, families with kids or those needing identity theft safeguards might lean towards suites like Norton or McAfee, since Avast focuses more on core protection and privacy/VPN.

7. Avira Free Security / Avira Prime (Avira Operations)

Malware detection: Avira’s antivirus engine is very highly regarded — it has consistently scored 100% detection rates in independent tests. In fact, Avira’s engine is so good that several other security companies license Avira’s scanning technology for their own products. It provides excellent real-time protection against malware, with cloud-based scanning that offloads heavy processing to the cloud (making it light on your system).

Avira’s antivirus engine is very highly regarded — it has in independent tests. In fact, Avira’s engine is so good that several other security companies license Avira’s scanning technology for their own products. It provides excellent real-time protection against malware, with cloud-based scanning that offloads heavy processing to the cloud (making it light on your system). Notable security features: Avira Free Security (the free version) offers antivirus protection, a basic firewall manager , ransomware protection , and even a free (limited) VPN – a rarity among free suites. It also includes a password manager and privacy tools like a file shredder and tracker blocker as optional add-ons. Avira Prime (the top paid suite) is a full security bundle: it unlocks an unlimited-data VPN , advanced system optimization tools (to clean and speed up your PC), a software & driver updater , and premium mobile apps, in addition to the core antivirus and ransomware protection. Notably, Avira’s tune-up tools are among the best – helping improve boot times, remove junk files, and even update outdated programs.

(the free version) offers antivirus protection, a , , and even a free (limited) – a rarity among free suites. It also includes a and like a file shredder and tracker blocker as optional add-ons. (the top paid suite) is a full security bundle: it unlocks an , advanced (to clean and speed up your PC), a software & driver , and premium mobile apps, in addition to the core antivirus and ransomware protection. Notably, Avira’s are among the best – helping improve boot times, remove junk files, and even update outdated programs. Pros: Excellent free protection – Avira’s free version provides all the essential protections (malware, ransomware, phishing) and even some extras like the VPN, making it one of the most generous free antiviruses. High malware detection – the engine’s perfect scores and cloud scanning ensure new threats are caught quickly without bogging down your PC. Lightweight performance – Avira’s scanning is cloud-assisted, meaning minimal impact on your system. It’s well-suited to older or lower-end PCs that struggle with heavier suites. Great PC optimization – Avira Prime’s system cleanup and tune-up utilities are top-notch, helping fix registry errors, update drivers, and free disk space effectively. User-friendly – Avira’s interface is clean and simple, ideal for those who want security without confusion. It also has one of the easiest setup processes.

Cons: No parental controls – Avira doesn’t include parental control features, which is a gap in an otherwise full suite. VPN device limits – The included Phantom VPN in free version is capped (500MB per month). Only Prime gives unlimited VPN, which comes at a higher cost. Prime plan is all-or-nothing – Avira Prime is only sold as a 5-device package; there’s no cheaper plan for just 1 PC. This can be overkill if you only have one device to protect. Can be resource-heavy during full scans – While light in general use, on very old PCs a full system scan (especially after lots of file changes) can use noticeable CPU until it completes.

Pricing: Avira Free Security – $0 for personal use, with optional in-app upgrades. Paid plans: Avira Antivirus Pro ( $30/year for basic AV), Avira Internet Security ( $50/year, adds password manager and software updater), and Avira Prime (~$99/year, covers 5 devices with all features). Avira Prime in some regions is around AU$79.95/year (?$50-60) with periodic discounts. All paid versions have a 60-day money-back guarantee . Notably, Avira often runs promotions (e.g. initial year for less).

– $0 for personal use, with optional in-app upgrades. Paid plans: ( $50/year, adds password manager and software updater), and (~$99/year, covers 5 devices with all features). Avira Prime in some regions is around (?$50-60) with periodic discounts. All paid versions have a . Notably, Avira often runs promotions (e.g. initial year for less). Ideal for: Users with older PCs or those wanting a “set and forget” solution. Avira is fantastic for lightweight protection – if your new laptop isn’t very powerful, Avira will keep it safe without slowing it down. It’s also great for privacy-minded users; Avira includes lots of privacy utilities (VPN, tracker blocking, file wipe) even in free form. The Prime suite is a good fit for users who like to optimize their system’s performance alongside staying secure (think tech-savvy individuals or anyone who feels their PC could be faster). If you’re a beginner, Avira’s simplistic interface is welcoming. Families with multiple devices can use Avira Prime, though families with kids may miss having parental controls.

Conclusion: Choosing the best antivirus for your new Windows laptop depends on your needs and usage. If you value a no-fuss, free baseline, the built-in Microsoft Defender or a free solution like Avast or Avira will cover you for everyday threats.



For those seeking comprehensive security suites, options like Bitdefender and Norton 360 deliver all-around excellent protection with a host of features – ideal for families, power users, or remote workers who need extra layers like VPNs and identity theft monitoring. Kaspersky and McAfee stand out for specific strengths (online transaction safety and identity protection, respectively) that cater to certain user profiles.



Remember, any protection is better than none: start with a reputable antivirus early, and you can always upgrade or switch as your needs evolve. With the information above, you can confidently match an antivirus solution to your usage – whether you’re a casual surfer, hardcore gamer, busy parent, or professional – and keep your new laptop safe from the very start. ?