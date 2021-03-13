In July last year, Google finally started testing 64bit versions of their Chrome browser, a full 6 years after the first 64bit versions of Android were released.

Today we are happy to report that Google has started pushing out 64bit versions of the Chrome browser to eligible devices.

The requirements are:

The device needs to run Android 10 or newer.

The device needs to have at least 8 Gigabytes of RAM.

To check if you have been updated already, enter chrome://version into your browser address bar and hit enter:

If your device has been upgraded already it should say so in the Build line.

If you have not been upgraded and you have Android 10, Samsung device owners can easily check how much RAM they have by asking Bixby “How much RAM do I have?”

The main improvement which users can expect with 64bit versions of the browser is performance improvements due to better RAM management.

In August 2021 Google will allow developers to only upload 64bit apps to the Google Play Store, though existing 32bit apps will remain, and in 2022 ARM’s high-end processors will only support 64bit apps.

via GHacks