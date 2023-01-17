6 Free & Fast Methods to Download OnlyFans Videos

| Sponsored |

OnlyFans is a popular subscription-based social media platform for selling and buying different types of original content. It came to attention when the adult entertainment industry took over the platform rapidly. To access the premium content, users must pay a monthly subscription fee starting from $4.99. However, OnlyFans doesn’t have the option to download videos to watch them offline. In this article, we will discuss 6 free and fast methods to download OnlyFans videos.

How to Download OnlyFans Video with Best OnlyFans Downloader?

YT Saver Video Downloader is one of the best desktop applications available to download videos from OnlyFans in original quality. The tool can download videos of resolution starting from 320p to 8K quickly. It is super-fast and provides a built-in browser to search for videos from the software itself.

Apart from downloading videos from Onlyfans, YT Saver also allows you to download videos from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Vevo, TikTok, and other video streaming sites. It can convert videos into different formats, including MP4, MP3, 3GP, MOV, OGG, WAV, etc. YT Saver amazes everyone in the market with the feature to extract audio from videos with 320kbps quality.

How to Download OnlyFans Videos on Windows/Mac?

Step 1: Download and install YT Saver on your PC or Mac.

Step 2: Then open the software and select the Settings icon to set the configuration. Select the MP4 as the output and set the resolution as required. Then click on the Apply icon to save the configuration.

Step 3: Tap on the “Online” section to enter its built-in browser. Then go to the onlyfans.com site and log in to your OnlyFans account.

Step 4: Now, search for the video you want to download. After that, click the download button to start downloading the video automatically.

Step 5: Go to the Downloaded tab on the left pane to find the downloaded videos. All the downloaded videos can be found in the Downloading tab. To locate the file, click on the folder icon to find the file’s location.

How to Download OnlyFans Video with 2 OnlyFans Downloader Chrome Extensions?

Method 1: Downloader for OnlyFans.com

The first Chrome extension to download videos from OnlyFans is Downloader for OnlyFans.com. This extension helps to download videos from OnlyFans, which you are entitled to download. The extension only works for Chrome Browser, and a similar type of extension should be used for other browsers.

How-to Step:

Step 1: Go to Google Webstore and add it to the web browser using the Add to Chrome button.

Step 2: Open a tab and go to onlyfans.com. Then go to the profile of the person who has uploaded the video. Under each post, a Save button will appear to download the entire post.

Method 2: Bulk OnlyFans Downloader

Bulk OnlyFans Downloader Chrome extension is a good way to download all the videos from OnlyFans, including images, videos, and audio. The extension helps to download videos in bulk, unlike other extensions. To provides the option to archive and export all media links.

How-to Step:

Step 1: Go to Google Chrome Webstore and search for Bulk OnlyFans Downloader. Then click on the Add to Chrome button to add to the browser.

Step 2: Log into onlyfans.com and search for the video to download. Click on the three dots at the top right corner and select the Download button. Then it will be downloaded into the PC.

How to Download OnlyFans Video with OnlyFans Downloader Firefox Extension?

Video DownloadHelper for Firefox is one of the best extensions to extract videos and images from OnlyFans. When the extension detects the embedded video, the toolbar icon will highlight it to download. Apart from OnlyFans, it supports other websites like YouTube, Vimeo, Vine, Twitch, Dailymotion, etc. Besides downloading, the extension helps to convert audio and video formats into other formats, combining audio and video into one single file.

How-to Step:

Step 1: Go to Firefox addons and search for the OnlyFans Video Downloader. Then add it to the browser by clicking Add to Firefox button.

Step 2: Go to onlyfans.com and play the video you want to download. Once the extension detects the video, Video DownloadHelper will notify by showing the number of videos available to download.

Step 3: After that, click on the icon and download the video.

How to Download OnlyFans Video with 2 Online Downloaders?

Method 1: TubeOffline

TubeOffline is one of the free and fast OnlyFans video downloader that users can use to download OnlyFans videos. You simply require the video URL to download videos, and TubeOffline will do the rest. It can be used without creating an account without registering. TubeOffline provides 24/7 free customer support to all users to resolve their issues. Online downloader provides 3 conversion formats, including normal, best, and low, while output formats include MP4, FLV, AVI, MP3, and WMV.

How-to Step:

Step 1: Open the browser and go to TubeOffline OnlyFans downloader. After that, open onlyfans.com and search for a video to download. Now copy its URL from the address bar.

Step 2: Paste the link in the search box and click on the Get Video button.

Step 3: After that, TubeOffline will provide detailed instructions to add the DL with TubeOffline JavaScript to the bookmark bar.

Method 2: AllTube

AllTube OnlyFans Downloader allows users to download and save videos directly from OnlyFans for free. There is no account creation or registration required. Alltube runs on a secured platform to ensure that user data is secured. Unlike other downloaders or extensions, the tool is easy to use and user-friendly. Depending on the video users want to save, available formats and resolutions may change. Users can download videos in different formats, including MP3, MP4, etc. There is no quality loss in downloaded videos, and all the videos are of original quality.

How-to Step:

Step 1: Go to onlyfans.com and search for the video to download. Then open the video and copy the URL from the address bar.

Step 2: Open Alltube and paste the copied link in the given search bar. Then click on the Download Now button to start downloading.

Step 3: Once the URL is analyzed, it will show a Download Now button to save the OnlyFans video to the device.

Conclusion

Now it is easy to download any video from OnlyFans using an OnlyFans downloader. All the tools discussed in this article are easy to use and provide quality output. For users concerned about the quality and ease of use, we recommend using YT Saver to download your favorite OnlyFans video.