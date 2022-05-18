Sponsored Post

The right LinkedIn marketing strategy will surely do wonders for your brand and help generate new leads and connections. In this article, find out some of the best LinkedIn marketing strategies.

What is LinkedIn Marketing?

LinkedIn isn’t just a play for job seekers and professionals. It is way more than that!

Marketers can use LinkedIn to grow their business and their brand’s presence. This marketing tool exposes your brand to millions of connections. The connections you can use to build relationships to boost your brand’s presence. For instance, you can use LinkedIn automation to generate more leads and outreach campaigns for your brand.

At its core, LinkedIn is a perfect place to be for business-related activities. In addition, you can find thousands of connections for your brand and nurture your relationships.

Why LinkedIn Marketing?

But why the market on LinkedIn in the first place?

This might be the first thing that pops up in your mind. It’s understandable as you want to ensure that your efforts are directed toward a platform that produces tangible results. So, here’s are some of the advantages of LinkedIn marketing:

45 percent of marketers say LinkedIn has aided them in acquiring new customers.

When compared to Facebook, it generates 277 percent more leads.

80% of B2B leads come from LinkedIn.

It also accounts for approximately half of all social traffic directed at B2B websites.

LinkedIn is the most popular medium for finding professionally relevant content, according to 91 percent of executives.

Why do you need a marketing strategy?

The LinkedIn marketing strategy is a must for a marketer to avail its social media presence and generate leads daily.

Unlike social networking platforms like Facebook and Instagram, LinkedIn provides marketers with a plethora of chances. It can assist you in increasing brand awareness, increasing website traffic, generating quality leads, and much more. It can also help you establish yourself as a thought leader in your field. Promoting your personal brand on LinkedIn, on the other hand, necessitates a set of well-defined objectives and strategies.

A thorough understanding of your target audience is also required when developing an effective LinkedIn approach. Therefore, here are the some of the how you can create marketing strategy effectively:

Define Your LinkedIn Marketing Goals

LinkedIn marketing is no different than any other social media marketing. Therefore, you should begin each campaign by setting and feeding your marketing goals.

Ask yourself why you are considering this LinkedIn marketing campaign?

Your objectives should be SMART – specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bound. You should make sure that you can measure the success of your campaign using appropriate metrics. Some common goals may include;

Boost your brand’s online presence Generate new leads. Engaging regularly with your targeted connections. Selling your product or service.

Know Your Target Audience

One of the successful marketing strategies is fully understanding the interests and tastes of your target audience. There is no value in spending time on those who have no interest in your product. For instance, if your product is specially designed for teenagers, you wouldn’t want to waste time making connections with adults.

If your potential clients are active on LinkedIn, you should go into greater information about their demographics.

Prior to the organization for which they work, you must understand the fundamental features of the people who are likely to acquire your goods. For example, you may sell B2B products, but specific management within each firm will decide whether or not to acquire your product. So, think about whose manager would decide or who is most likely to make purchasing suggestions.

If you already have a decent LinkedIn company page, you can look at your analytics to get a good indication of the types of people interested in your firm.

Optimize your Account on LinkedIn

Like any other website, you should also optimize your account on LinkedIn for SEO purposes. It is an important part of a LinkedIn growth strategy. A well-optimized LinkedIn page will surely help you earn visibility in the search results.

Your target audience can easily learn about your company using LinkedIn or other search engines. Here are some of the ways you can follow to optimize your LinkedIn account:

Use Keywords

Keywords are a crucial part of LinkedIn strategy. Don’t limit the keywords only to your blogs and websites. Identify the phrases and terms your target audience is most likely to use during their search for your products and services. Then use such terms as your keywords in your company description or your list of specialties.

Link To Your Company Page

The most important factor that determines the SEO ranking of your page is the inbound links. Hence, you must optimize your LinkedIn page for search to boost your LinkedIn growth strategy.

The most straightforward method is to include links to your LinkedIn page. These could appear on your social media profiles, newsletters, and blogs. You should also urge your staff to complete their LinkedIn profiles and list your company as their employer.

Publish Relevant Content

Uploading and sharing useful content on a regular basis allows Google to index it, which helps you engage with your audience. As a result, your search engine rankings rise, and your Company Page climbs the search results ladder.

Promote Your Company Page

While the use of keywords helps your LinkedIn page to appear in search engines or LinkedIn searches, you still need to give it more boost if you want people to find your website easily. Otherwise, you’re limiting your band to 1-2 visitors per month.

You should take advantage of every opportunity to promote your page. This can be as basic as including a linked LinkedIn logo on your website and other social media profiles to encourage people to join your LinkedIn network. The more prominent your LinkedIn profile is, the more likely you will be successful on the network.

When someone follows your page, they will receive notifications of new posts and updates in their feed, keeping you top of mind.

Begin by asking all of your employees and management to like and follow your LinkedIn page; this will hopefully provide you with enough initial numbers to appear credible. You can include a link to your LinkedIn page. Remember to ask your current customers to visit and follow your redesigned LinkedIn company profile.

Use LinkedIn Automation Tools

LinkedIn automation tools refer to the use of tools to automate sending messages, connection requests, follow-up requests, or any other activity you would otherwise have to person manually on the platform. LinkedIn automation tools save a lot of time and effort as you do not have to connect manually to each lead or connection. Also, it gives mass outreach a personal touch. No matter how many individuals you’re reaching, your user interactions and outreach messages will appear significantly more natural this way.

Here are some of the best LinkedIn automation tools for your Linkedin marketing strategy:

Dripify

Dripify is a cutting-edge LinkedIn automation tool that allows you to create sales funnels quickly. Dripify, a cutting-edge cloud-based automation system, allows you to import leads from CSV files, creating flawless prospecting programs. In addition, you can choose from a variety of automated LinkedIn actions, as well as conditions and delays, with this tool.

Octopus CRM

Octopus CRM is a LinkedIn automation software that allows you to reach out to and interact with your prospects easily. This application allows you to send mass messages to first-degree contacts. It also allows you to communicate with prospects in second and third-degree networks.It is an advanced LinkedIn bot that offers you several features including sending automatic connection requests and messages in bulk, profile views, and automatic profile confirmations of up to 7 skills. Octopus CRM is a powerful tool that can help you save a significant amount of time and other resources.

LEMPOD

Lempod is one of the best LinkedIn automation tools that may help you triple the number of views on your LinkedIn posts, allowing you to reach a far larger audience. A network of LinkedIn and Lempod users collaborates to promote your content automatically.

Expandi

Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool that allows you automatically produce new leads after you’ve refined your existing leads to your preferences. This is a smart option if you want to narrow down your target audience. Furthermore, there are no constraints on creating several LinkedIn ad campaigns for different niches. Its capacity to handle custom automated messaging to reach your target audience is also.

Conclusion

Did you know LinkedIn has more than 660 million professionals?

LinkedIn is the largest social media platform for B2B marketers to tap into! Hence, if you’re still not taking advantage of LinkedIn for your marketing, it’s high time you should consider it for your marketing strategies!

LinkedIn offers a goldmine of opportunities to grow your brand’s presence and increase your connections. As a result, it has grown to be the most powerful marketing tool to help you generate leads and sell your products and services.

It’s high time you make the most out of such a wonderful tool!