Spying on someone’s Twitter helps you unearth every detail of their online activity on this social platform. As a caring parent or spouse, you may want to know what your kid or lover does on Twitter.

For example, you may want to know how to spy Twitter account for tracking down your kid and ensuring that they don’t engage in activities that may negatively impact their morality. No matter the situation, it’s possible to remotely spy on someone’s Twitter account. KidsGuard Pro for Android can help you.

Part 1. How to Spy Someone’s Twitter Account?

The most effective strategy to spy on any social media app (including Twitter) is using a third-party tool. A third-party spy tool works remotely and allows you to monitor someone’s activity no matter their location.

One of the best third-party tools recommended to spy on someone’s Twitter is KidsGuard Pro for Android.

Best Twitter Monitoring Tool- KidsGuard Pro for Android

KidsGuard Pro for Android is the best Twitter monitoring software because it grants you access to every information your need through its customized online web dashboard. This software lets you spy on the target Twitter account without someone noticing since it runs on stealth mode.

Additionally, it’s 100% safe to install on any device from Android 4.0 to Android 12. With KidsGuard Pro, you’ll only need to access the target device once to install the software, and you’re good to go.

Simple Guide to Spy Twitter Account with KidsGuard Pro

To get started with KidsGuard Pro for Android, you need to follow the steps below:

Step 1. Create a KidsGuard Pro account

To sign up for KidsGuard Pro, you’ll need a valid email address and password. Next, pick your preferred purchase plan to access all premium features.

Step 2. Download the App on the Target Device

On the “My Products and Orders Management” page, click on “Setup Guide” to read the download instructions. Next, access your target device to download and install the software.

Step 3. Verify Setup and Start Monitoring

Log into your KidsGuard Pro account. Click on “Dashboard” and navigate to “Social Apps” and other features of KidsGuard Pro to start monitoring all the target Twitter account activities.

KidsGuard Pro Features on Spying on a Twitter Account

KidsGuard Pro for Android enables you to effectively spy on someone’s Twitter account with the help of the following features.

Keyloggers to get Twitter chats

The keylogger feature records all the symbols typed on the keyboard by the target user. This information is then sent remotely to your web dashboard. With this, you can track all Twitter chats shared by the target user.

Capture screenshots to monitor activities on Twitter

This spy app can secretly take screenshots of activities on the target Android device and remotely send them to your web dashboard. It enables you to record chats and information about any data shared through Twitter.

Spy camera to take photos around Tweeters

The Twitter spy camera enables you to activate the back cameras to record activities around the target Twitter user. You can take a photo of their surroundings. All this is done remotely with the help of the “Remote Control” feature.

What Else Can KidsGuard Pro for Android Do?

Apart from the primary Twitter monitoring features outlined above, KidsGuard Pro for Android also enables you to:

Monitor Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, etc.

KidsGuard Pro allows you to monitor social app activities on the target device. You can track chats, calls, and data shared on all social apps

Track real-time and historical location

You can monitor someone’s exact location address through the GPS-enabled map view on the web dashboard.

See call histories (incoming, outgoing, and missed)

If you’re eager to whom your spouse calls regularly, KidsGuard Pro for Android enables you to track all their incoming and outgoing calls (and even missed calls).

View all messages sent, received, and even deleted

You can also view the text messages shared by the target user. You can monitor information shared on sent, received, and deleted messages.

Check browser history with URL and frequency.

KidsGuard Pro grants you access to detailed browsing activity on the target Android device. You can view each URL and the time visited.

Part 2. FAQs about Spying on Twitter Account

Q1. How do you follow someone on Twitter without them knowing?

Create a private Twitter list of accounts you want to follow secretly. You can then use that list to follow their feeds.

Q2. How to find someone’s real Twitter identity?

Go to the “Search box” on Twitter. Next to it, you’ll see a magnifying glass. Type the handle you want to search for here, and see its bio information.

Q3. Can you find someone’s email on Twitter?

Yes. You can do this by checking their Twitter profile or bio area.

Conclusion

KidsGuard Pro for Android has made it easier to remotely spy on someone’s Twitter account. Thanks to its stealth mode and web dashboard features, this third-party tool is the best you can ever have.

It lets you spy on a Twitter account using keyloggers, screenshot captures, and spy cameras. It also supports monitoring calls, messages, and other app activities on the target Android device. To get started with KidsGuard Pro for Android today, you can sign up here.