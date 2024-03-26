10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has finally arrived. What makes this refresh different?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The rumors are true. Following weeks of speculation, Samsung has finally launched the refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) today. The South Korean tech giant announced that it’s bringing a new chipset for this version, a third re-release of its kind.

The new chipset in question is an octa-core processor with 2.4GHz and 2GHz cores, although there are still no words from Samsung of what the processor exactly is. For comparison, the 2022 model has two options: Snapdragon 732G and 720G with 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz cores.

Samsung Romania first published it before the original press release dropped, but once we tried to click on “Buy,” the product is still not available at retail partners for now. And that’s not surprising, as Samsung Korea also says in today’s announcement that “availability and timing will vary by region.”

Other than this, there aren’t a lot of changes happening to Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It’s still 10.4 inch LCD (2000 x 1200 (WUXGA+), TFT), 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, 4GB RAM and options up to 1TB storage, with S Pen support included.

Folks over at WinFuture earlier this month claimed that the Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC, which already has been used in the 2022 Galaxy A smartphones (Galaxy Ax3).