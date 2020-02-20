Google’s YouTube Music platform has got a major new feature today. If you’re a music creator and want to reach out to more people, YouTube Music will now help by letting you upload your music library to the YouTube Music library. Once the upload is completed, YouTube Music users will be able to listen to your music.

How to upload There are two ways to upload your music. On a computer: Drag your file(s) to any surface on music.youtube.com. Visit music.youtube.com and click on your profile picture Upload music.

You’ll be able to upload music in a variety of formats including FLAC, M4A, MP3, OGG, and WMA. To manage the videos you’ve uploaded, you’ll have to go to the Library > Songs > Uploads or Library >Albums >Uploads. It’s also worth noting that your uploaded music won’t show up immediately on the Uploads page.

As per Google, in order to be able to use this new feature, you’ll have to have the YouTube mobile version 3.51+ or newer installed on your smartphone. Google also said it’ll allow transferring of your entire Google Play Music library in the future. But that doesn’t mean Google Play Music will be discontinued as the company clarified that it isn’t considering replacing Google Play Music with YouTube Music at this moment.

Source: Google