Microsoft announced the Your Phone app for Windows 10 users at Build 2018 and the app became popular pretty quickly. Microsoft has been consistent with the updates and the app recently enabled RCS messaging for Samsung smartphones.

However, it looks like the app has a nasty bug that has been causing issues for some users. According to a Redditor, Microsoft Your Phone app “lowers the volume of every single application when I make or receive a call no matter what, and the applications will remain low volume until restarted.” Unfortunately, the bug seems to be caused by a Windows setting that controls the volume when using VoIP. While Microsoft hasn’t addressed the issue officially, disabling the said setting helped a lot of users. If you’re facing a similar issue then you can follow the steps below to fix the problem.

Right-click on the speaker icon in the system tray and select Open Volume Mixer.

Click on your primary Playback device and navigate to the Advanced tab.

Once there, uncheck the option Allow applications to take exclusive control of this device and apply the settings.

The aforementioned workaround should fix the issue but it is a temporary solution and you will have to wait for Microsoft to address it officially to completely close the bug. Your Phone app has been consistent for the most part but even the best softwares are not immune to bugs which seems to be the case here.

Via Appuals