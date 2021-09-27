A week ago Apple released iOS 15, and as is common with new operating systems, the update is being bug tested in the real world, and some issues are showing up already.

Users who have handsets on iOS 15 are complaining of their battery draining rapidly, up to 30% in one hour, specifically when they are using the Spotify app.

Spotify has confirmed the issue, saying:

Thanks for your reports about battery drainage while updating from iOS 14.8 to .15 on both firmware versions during the past days. We’ve passed your info on to the relevant team and we can confirm they are currently looking into it.

As they note above the company is still investigating and have not released a fix yet. They are recommending restarting your phone, a clean reinstall of the app, or disabling Background App Refresh: this can be found under Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh.

Users who are complaining are however reporting that none of these steps is solving the issue, so it seems some more work needs to be done.

Are any of our readers affected? Let us know below.

via WinFuture, AppleInsider