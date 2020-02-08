The Facebook-owned company, Instagram is hard at work to make the app experience better. The company is currently working on two handy new features — Reactions for DMs, and video trimmer for Stories.

As we reported earlier, Reactions for DMs feature will let you react to a specific DM, and to react to the DM, you’ll need to long-press on it and then choose the right reaction emoji.

As first spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the video trimmer is another useful new feature that the company is planning to add. This feature will come handy when you need to upload a lengthy video as an Instagram story — you won’t be able to upload the whole video, instead, what you’ll do is trim it and create multiple pieces of that story, like you upload a lengthy video as a story in WhatsApp.

Instagram is working on video trimmer for Stories pic.twitter.com/igzErbhjdO — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 8, 2020

The feature is currently in the developing phase and that means it’s not available to the public at this moment. Worse, we don’t know as to when this feature will be available for the public.

How many of you are using Instagram? Is the video trimmer in Instagram will be useful to you? Do let us know in the comments below.