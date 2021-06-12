Microsoft has announced that they will soon make the OneDrive and Microsoft Lists web apps available as PWAs (Progressive Web Apps).

After you install the web version of Microsoft Lists and OneDrive as a Progressive Web App, it will work similarly to any stand-alone desktop application, meaning you can launch it from your desktop, and it will work the same way as it does in your web browser. This includes being able to pin and launch the app from their computer’s home screen or task bar, use app shortcuts, and perform the same actions that they are used to when working in the web version of the apps.

The PWA will be supported in Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Firefox or other browsers that support Progressive Web Apps (with the exception of Safari).

The feature will roll out to Targeted Release in early July and Standard Release in mid-July and the roll-out should be complete by early August.