You can try Microsoft's Quick Machine Recovery next year, launching for Windows insiders

During its annual Ignite conference, Microsoft launched Quick Machine Recovery, a new Windows recovery feature to let IT admins remotely fix unbootable PCs via targeted updates from Windows Update & bypass the need for physical access.

The world was taken aback when over 8.5 million Windows PCs crashed in a CrowdStrike outage, which arguably is the most severe IT outage in history. It was severe that crucial businesses, like airlines and hospitals, and even government agencies were affected. With that in mind, the Redmond tech giant came up with this solution.

Microsoft said that Quick Machine Recovery will be coming in early 2025 for Windows Insider Program users. The company is also developing a security layer from antivirus software to operate without kernel-level access, and its public preview is also coming in 2025.

“This remote recovery will unblock your employees from broad issues much faster than what has been possible in the past,” says David Weston, Microsoft’s VP for enterprise and OS security.

“This week at Ignite, we’re sharing more on our Secure Future Initiative (SFI) — our commitment to making security foundational in everything we do at Microsoft,” Weston continues.

Microsoft has made a lot of new exciting announcements at Ignite this year. Today, the Redmond tech giant launched Copilot Actions, a new AI feature for Microsoft 365 Copilot that automates your boring tasks, and Windows 365 Link, a new $349 compact and fan-less mini PC.