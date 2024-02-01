You can now get Microsoft Copilot for Sales for $50/user per month

You can get it for $50/user per month.

Microsoft has recently announced that Microsoft Copilot for Sales, as well as Copilot for Service, is generally available. Launched back in November last year during the Ignite event, Redmond’s best bet on AI for customer relationship management can do things like managing call centers & such.

As the name suggests, Microsoft Copilot for Sales is just like Copilot for Microsoft 365 apps, but plus sales-driven features. You can generate sales meeting preps in Word, summarize or even generate relevant sales emails in Outlook, view real-time sales insights during a Teams meeting, and more.

Dynamics 365, Salesforce, Zendesk & ServiceNow are also getting an AI upgrade. You can expect smarter chatbots with data access across platforms, knowledge bases pre-integrated with Salesforce, and AI “copilots” assisting agents directly within their desktops.

You can get Microsoft Copilot for Sales for as cheap as $50 per user/month. With this price, you can also get Copilot for Microsoft 365 for apps like Word, PowerPoint, and others, all included.

But, if you’re already a Copilot for Microsoft 365 customer, you can get either of these tools for an additional $20 per user/month.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also says on X while announcing the general availability of this that he sets his sights on AI domination, promising to bring Copilot’s smarts to every corner of your business.

And that’s not surprising at all, considering how hard Microsoft is pushing for AI. Microsoft’s been all-in on AI for a while, and their backing of OpenAI, including recent venture with humanoid robotic startup Figure AI, shows they’re serious about expanding its reach.