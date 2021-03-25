Xiaomi is reviving its ground-breaking Xiaomi Mi Mix flagship handset, and this year they are set for a new twist.

Last year the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha features a wrap-around display and this year, according to reliable leaker Ice Universe, one of the new innovations is set to be a liquid lens camera.

Xiaomi's mysterious MIX phone will use liquid lens for the first time in the world pic.twitter.com/73ob6uBsyn — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 25, 2021

The teaser reads:

World Premiere Liquid Lens A future camera like the lens of a human eye. Xiaomi Spring Product Launch Conference March 29 19:30

As the teaser suggests, a liquid lens would work like the lens in the human eye, deforming to adjust the focal distance, meaning you could do away with the panoply of cameras (wide-angle, telephoto, regular and macro) which festoon the back of smartphones these days.

Watch a brief demo on the technology as applied in industrial automation below:

We should learn a lot more on Monday next week.