Xiaomi showcased MI Mix Alpha, which is the world’s first smartphone with a wraparound display, last year. While many argued that the design of the Mix Alpha is futile, it’s Xiaomi’s one of the most innovative smartphones.

The MI Mix Alpha recently appeared on the third-party retailer sites like Taobao and Tmall, which means that Xiaomi could bring its first smartphone with a wraparound display to the market sooner than you’ve expected(via Gizmochina). A report on Abacus News also buttresses the claim.

MI Mix Alpha has a two-sided display with a 2.15mm thick stripe on the back of the smartphone that houses the cameras. And according to Xiaomi, the design played a key role in achieving a screen to body ratio of 180 percent.

The smartphone rocks a Snapdragon 855 Plus coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Powering the smartphone will be a 4,050 nano silicone cathode power cell with support for 40W wired fast-charging.

Talking about the camera, the smartphone has a triple camera setup, which includes a huge 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor. We’re talking about a 1/1.33-inch sensor with a pixel size of 1.6 microns. The setup also includes 20MP ultrawide camera with a 117-degree FoV and a 12MP depth sensor. These camera sensors will be protected by sapphire glass protection.

The smartphone is expected to be priced at CNY 19,999, which translates to $2,812/€2,560/Rs. 1,99,000.