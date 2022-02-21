“With users consuming more and more online video content every year, we believe it is important to let users experience quality content in new ways. We’re happy to work with YouTube to allow Xiaomi customers to watch the content they love uninterrupted. We hope this will be the beginning of a long-standing relationship between us and YouTube that will ultimately benefit our users.” said Hanson Han, Xiaomi International Director of Business Development, after the company announced its partnership with YouTube.

According to Xiaomi, this collaboration with YouTube will extend YouTube Premium free trials on its select current devices. This provides up to three months of free YouTube Premium, allowing unlimited ad-free viewing of more than 80 million songs and clips on the platform.

Currently, this offer is only eligible to a limited number of devices, including Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S, and Redmi Note 11. Nonetheless, the company emphasizes that it will soon be offered to its upcoming lines of devices.

To redeem the free YouTube Premium three-month trial, users can simply launch the pre-loaded YouTube app and follow the redeeming instructions provided.