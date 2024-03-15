Xbox tests new access restrictions feature for Alpha Skip-Ahead users, recent build reveals

Microsoft also removed a few experiences from Edge on Xbox not too long ago.

Xbox is testing out yet another change to the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. Not too long after removing a few experiences from the Microsoft Edge browser on Xbox, the green console is now experimenting with new access restrictions in the Settings.

As announced in its official changelog, Alpha Skip-Ahead insiders can now download the latest update, labeled as version 2408.240312-2200. This update brings two new options for controlling who can install and uninstall games and apps.

To find them, all you need to do is install the latest OS build, then go to Settings > System > Access restrictions.

Besides this, this OS build also fixes various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console, just like last week’s build. Known issues are being worked on, but fixes may take time.

For audio problems, update firmware and provide detailed feedback. If your console doesn’t connect to the network immediately, wait a bit, restart if needed, and report the issue.

The Alpha Skip-Ahead ring is the most advanced ring out of all Xbox insider tiers. They get super early peeks at new stuff, but it might be glitchy because it’s still being worked on.