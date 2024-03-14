Microsoft removes Copilot from Microsoft Edge on Xbox, recent beta build reveals

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft is trying out a change in Microsoft Edge on Xbox. They’re removing built-in apps like Copilot, Outlook, Teams, and Games to see if it makes the browser run more smoothly. This change is currently being tested by a small group of Xbox users.

Last night, the Redmond-based company released an update for the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring, bringing the build number to 2408.240311-2200. Besides the mentioned change, this update also includes removing the ability to add websites to the sidebar and Settings.

However, the shopping and browser essential features are still there.

Besides, this update also fixes problems with reading in the guide, errors when checking recent captures or transferring content, viewing subscriptions in Settings, and language representation across the console.

The Alpha Skip-Ahead ring on Xbox is an exclusive testing group for Microsoft’s Xbox operating system. Once you’re enrolled in it, you get pre-release versions of the Xbox OS even before these features reach the Alpha ring, although these builds are often buggy and prone to issues.

And due to that nature, Microsoft “limits” this ring as an invite-only, but if you’re interested, you can complete the survey from the Xbox Insider Hub > Activities > Available > Joining new rings from your console.