Earlier today F1 2021 had its first major update, bringing in a new track, updated car performance, and a new demo to try out all the new features for free.

After joining the real world F1 calendar last year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which prevented racing at many major circuits, Portimao is finally joining F1 2021 today as the first of three tracks to be added to the game.

Alongside the new undulating turns of the rollercoaster-like Algarve circuit, this major update also brings in a new Aston Martin safety car as well as tweaks to car performance “so that they are now much more reflective of what is happening on track right now.”

Later in the year, F1 2021 players can look forward to two more major updates which will bring in new tracks. In October, Codemasters will introduce livery updates and add a new track, Imola, which also saw a return due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later in the year in November F1 2021 will also introduce the new Jeddah Circuit, which is a brand new track for F1 this year.

Alongside the free content coming to F1 2021 now and in the future, EA has also recently given the game a free trial on Xbox and PlayStation, allowing you to get a taste of the sometimes wheel to wheel action in the worlds fastest cars.