Spend your weekend in the best possible way, nerds! Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and The Crew 2 are all coming to Xbox's Free Play Days from July 7 to July 10 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Saint’s Row IV: Re-Elected

Standard Edition at 85% off: $2.99 (Free Play Days)

Humanity is under the mental grasp of the evil alien Overlord Zinyak. And as the President of the United States of America, you have the responsibility to save America and the entire Earth. The Saints will be transported to a bizarro-Steelport simulation, where the fight will begin. Joined by allies, you will be armed with bizarre weapons that could hopefully save everyone from the mental prison.

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Standard Edition $39.99 SRP (Free Play Days)

For the ultimate GT racing experience, you can try Assetto Corsa Competizione this weekend. You can personalize your livery and challenge your friend online or the system AI to a race. Feel the real experience of a high-end racing simulator in this game, where you can build your career as a virtual racer and follow the official GT World Challenge Calendar from race to race.

The Crew 2

Standard Edition at 80% off: $9.99 (Free Play Days)

Special Edition at 80% off: $11.99

Gold Edition at 80% off: $17.99

Season Pass at 60% off: $15.99

This open-world racing video game will allow you to explore America in every way possible. Ride cars, motorcycles, planes, and boats in different environments prepared for you. As a plus, you can try Dominion Forsberg for a series of trials with up to 7 friends.