X (fka Twitter) brings back headlines on link preview after months of backlash

Elon Musk said months ago that it was to "greatly improve the esthetics."

After months of users’ backlash, popular social media X (previously known as Twitter) is bringing back headlines when you share a link on a tweet. But here’s a catch: they look worse.

The headline of the article looks aesthetically jarring. Its font appears smaller than the text of the tweet. You will now see the main domain at the bottom of the image itself.

We tried sharing the link to our coverage on Dell saying that Microsoft will release the 24H1 version of Windows 11 in April this year, and to our surprise, this is what it looks like after sharing.

This change is yet to appear on the mobile version of the app.

A few months ago, X removed headlines completely from the link preview. Elon Musk said back in October that this change is coming from him directly and is aimed to “greatly improve the esthetics.”

Plot twist: it does not. A lot of people read the headline before sharing a news article, but in this case, the headline is missing. The only things you can see are the lead image and the main domain of the article.

Say what you want but, why bother fixing something that isn’t broken?