Windows Update Repair Tool - 10 Most Robust Options

Updated January 15th, 2024

Published January 15th, 2024

by Vladimir Popescu
updated on Jan 15th, 2024 published on Jan 15th, 2024

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Choosing the best Windows update repair tool can save you a lot of stress over time. Luckily, I wrote this guide to help you choose.

I’ve tested over 20 tools that claim to be able to resolve Windows Update errors. Here are my top picks!

Best Windows Update Repair Tool

1. Fortect

Fortect interface Best Windows Update Repair Tools

Fortect is one of the best Windows update repair tools for your PC. When you open the app, click the Start Full Scan button to initiate the analysis.

Fortect scanning

The information is updated in real-time as the scan progresses.

Fortect partial scan results

You can also see the detailed system configuration, which can be very useful in troubleshooting.

Fortect hardware results

Moreover, it analyzes the CPU performance and compares it with other variations from its database.

Fortect program failures

Fortect also identifies any program failures and allows you to fix them individually or all at once.

Fortect malware

The registry is one of the most critical elements of your PC’s health. Fortect can identify issues with it and then suggest fixes.

Fortect registry fixing

Fortect also covers your privacy by cleaning your cookies and cache.

Fortect browser optimization

Pros:

  • It can be used on multiple Windows OSs
  • Great privacy protection features
  • Easy-to-use interface
  • Includes a startup manager
  • Automatic scanning and fixing of issues
  • Fast scanning process

Cons:

  • Some users complained about poor customer support
  • To apply all the fixes, you must purchase a premium plan

Get Fortect

2. Iolo System Mechanic Ultimate Defense

Iolo System Mechanic interface

System Mechanic is my 3rd choice for the best Windows Update repair tool, as it provides excellent features in a user-friendly interface.

Iolo System Mechanic Deepclean

DeepClean ensures you can improve your internet connection, clean up unnecessary files, refresh your PC’s registry, and optimize your security.

Iolo System Mechanic LiveBoost

As you can see, there are plenty of valuable features in just one section, but there’s more! The LiveBoost section also covers your hardware’s needs.

Iolo System Mechanic Privacy

Moreover, you can choose the level of privacy you want to use for a customized experience.

Iolo System Mechanic Antivirus

This software also connects automatically with your antivirus software and displays security warnings.

Iolo System Mechanic Toolbox

The Iolo Toolbox is also worth mentioning, as it covers your uninstallation needs, can incinerate extensions, and even create bootable USB drives.

Pros:

  • Enhances PC’s performance with just a click
  • Includes a variety of useful tools like a file shredder and backup app
  • Well-designed and easy-to-navigate interface

Cons:

  • The free version is comparable to built-in Windows tools
  • The impact on performance isn’t as significant as with other software

Get Iolo System Mechanic Ultimate Defense

3. AVG TuneUP

avg tune-up interface

TuneUp is an app designed by the well-known AVG security company with excellent antivirus software.

avg tune-up maintenance

It can perform a wide range of maintenance tasks.

avg tune-up speedup

Having your PC run at full speed is another helpful feature.

avg tune-up free up space

TuneUp also covers free space optimization and removing unused apps.

avg tune-up background apps

Furthermore, you can use this app to optimize how your system starts. This ensures a fast booting time while also reducing the effect on performance.

Pros:

  • Improves the boot speed and overall efficiency of your system
  • Automatically cleans and maintains your device
  • Easy-to-use and well-designed interface
  • Produced by the well-known AVG security company
  • Includes both automatic maintenance and sleep mode

Cons:

  • It’s more expensive than other software options with similar capabilities
  • It doesn’t include an unlimited license option
  • The results aren’t so helpful when compared to other software

Get AVG TuneUp

4. IObit Advanced SystemCare

IObit Advanced SystemCare Interface

IObit Advanced SystemCare, even though just in the 5th position, has also earned its place on the list.

IObit Advanced SystemCare scanning

Even though its capabilities are relatively limited compared to other software, it’s still beneficial.

IObit Advanced SystemCare Privacy results

Besides identifying any invalid shortcuts and junk files, Advanced System Care also covers your PC’s registry needs.

IObit Advanced SystemCare Registry scanning

Moreover, it takes care of system and internet optimizations.

IObit Advanced SystemCare Internet Optimization

Another critical aspect of troubleshooting software is its ability to identify system weaknesses.

IObit Advanced SystemCare System weaknesses

These also include security breaches and disk errors.

Pros:

  • Real improvements in PC performance after using it
  • The IObit support is far better than the Iolo customer support
  • Versatile set of tools that optimizes the PC
  • Automatically identifies and optimizes browsers
  • Great privacy features

Cons:

  • The installer tries to bundle some IObit software
  • The installer offers incentives to subscribe to the IObit newsletter
  • To apply all fixes, a premium license needs to be purchased

Get iObit Advanced SystemCare

5. Ashampoo WinOptimizer

Ashampoo WinOptimizer interface

Ashampoo WinOptimizer is a powerful application that can quickly resolve PC Update issues.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer scan results overview

This well-rounded software doesn’t have the same range of capabilities as the others, but it’s still good.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer after optimization

It focuses mostly on optimization features.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer Wide range of functions

The Automatic Maintenance feature (limited to the premium version) has shown excellent results for users.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer automatic features

You can also create backups, restore them, and customize their creation.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer backups

Pros:

  • It has enhanced my PC’s performance
  • Includes a variety of extra features like backup app and file shredder
  • The interface is well-built and clear
  • The developers release regular software updates
  • Customer support is highly rated

Cons:

  • Windows offers built-in tools comparable to Ashampoo Free
  • The performance impact isn’t as significant as with other software
  • The free version is limited in capability
  • Users can’t purchase a single license

Get Ashampoo WinOptimizer

6. CCleaner

CCleaner interface

CCleaner is a well-known tool that, besides many other features, also allows you to resolve any update issues.

CCleaner scanning

The Health Check section offers a quick overview of the state of your system. You’ll first need to click Scan PC to show the information.

CCleaner results

As you can see, the free version of the software only allows for Privacy and Space optimizations. The speed and security sections are reserved for the Pro version.

CCleaner fixing issues

The app works fast and optimizes all the issues identified previously.

CCleaner after fixing

Another valuable section is the Custom Clean feature. It allows you to customize how your PC is cleaned. You do this by clicking the boxes following the elements.

CCleaner Custom Cleaning Temp Files

The Performance Optimizer identifies any apps that can be improved and offers you excellent suggestions.

CCleaner Performance optimizer

The software also includes a Driver Updater section, ensuring your PC is maintained.

CCleaner Registry feature

One of the most relevant CCleaner features for this guide is the Registry Optimizer.

CCleaner registry issues identified

I’d recommend running the Registry Scan twice for the best results.

Pros:

  • Enhances PC’s performance by optimization
  • A wide range of extras, including file shredder
  • Built-in app uninstaller
  • Easy-to-use interface
  • Keeps your browsers in top shape

Cons:

  • The interface may be too complex for new users
  • Users may find bloatware when installing the app

Get CCleaner

7. Glary Utilities

Glary Utilities interface

Glary Utilities is a must-have as it covers a wide range of your PC’s needs.

This lightweight bundle of applications is presented in a well-designed user interface.

Glary Utilities 1-click maintenance

The 1-Click Maintenance does precisely what the name suggests, covering the most critical aspects of your PC’s optimization.

Glary Utilities Cleanup and Repair

The Clean Up and Repair section removes all junk files and duplicates.

Glary Utilities Optimize and improve

The app also includes a useful Privacy & Security and a Files & Folders section.

Glary Utilities System Tools

The System Tools round this app up, making it a versatile option for users with PC issues.

Pros:

  • Good impact on system performance
  • Wide range of tools covering all PC requirements
  • The interface is easy to read and use
  • Affordable price
  • Lightweight software build

Cons:

  • Some users might consider the UI to be outdated
  • It only works on Windows

Get Glary Utilities

8. Outbyte PC Repair

Outbyte PC Repair interface

Outbyte PC Repair is one of the most comprehensive Windows Update repair tools.

Outbyte PC Repair System Specs

This versatile software comes with various other tools covering your PC’s needs.

Outbyte PC Repair hardware

System configuration information can be beneficial, especially while troubleshooting your system.

Outbyte PC Repair logs

The app automatically identifies any crashes and monitors the optimization level of your PC’s disk space.

Outbyte PC Repair Privacy Protection

The privacy features rival Fortect’s, with clear and concise information presented.

Outbyte PC Repair Passwords scan

The password scanning feature identifies the passwords you use and compares them to a database of best practices. After, the software suggests how to improve them.

Outbyte PC Repair vulnerabilities

The Security features are also comprehensive.

Outbyte PC Repair Security

The Power Tools section lets you uninstall apps, speed up your system, and improve privacy and battery life.

Pros:

  • User-friendly interface with an excellent design
  • Automatically scans for PC issues
  • Great range of privacy features
  • Improves PC performance

Cons:

  • It doesn’t replace antivirus software
  • The free version has limited functionality
  • Some minor issues were flagged as critical

Get Outbyte PC Repair

9. Microsoft PC Manager

Microsoft PC manager interface

PC Manager from Microsoft is a powerful and completely free system optimization app.

Microsoft PC manager performance boosted

The Boost feature ensures that your PC’s memory usage is optimized and that all temporary files are removed.

Microsoft PC manager temporary files

The Health Check Process, shown above, identifies any optimization avenues for your system.

Microsoft PC manager storage manager

The software also boasts a Storage Manager to help resolve storage-related issues. Furthermore, you can customize and clean up any files with ease.

Microsoft PC manager process management

The Process Management section allows you to end unused system processes.

Microsoft PC manager Startup apps

You can also easily manage your startup apps for a fast booting time.

Microsoft PC manager Threat Scan

The software can also be used as a Windows-state hub, allowing a quick overview of updates, browser settings, and pop-up and taskbar management.

Pros:

  • Free to use on any Windows device
  • Improves PC’s performance through optimization
  • Amazing Microsoft customer support
  • Great community with lots of active members
  • Real-time monitoring included

Cons:

  • Scanning options aren’t customizable
  • Limited features compared to other paid software
  • Real-time protection comes at a cost

Get Microsoft PC Manager

10. Windows Repair Toolbox

Windows Repair Toolbox Interface

Windows Repair Toolbox is a lightweight but comprehensive tool that can help you resolve PC issues like registry errors, file permissions, and Windows Updates.

Windows Repair Toolbox Tools

This app has a simple and old-style-looking interface, but it doesn’t detract from its capabilities.

The Tools section lets you download various third-party apps to resolve specific issues.

Windows Repair Toolbox Malware removal

Other malware removal and maintenance/repair tools are in the Malware Removal tab.

Windows Repair Toolbox Tests

You can even use the app to take notes on your PC by clicking the Notes tab.

Windows Repair Toolbox Notepad

As you can see, the features of this app can’t be compared with other options from this list, but it’s worth a try.

Pros:

  • One of the few all-in-one repair tools
  • Covers permissions, registry errors, and settings
  • It’s recommended to run it in Safe Mode for the best results

Cons:

  • Running the fixes may conflict with other running apps
  • The app is only free to use on a single computer and requires a paid subscription for more

Get Windows Repair Toolbox

How I Chose the Best Windows Update Repair Tool

  • I tested the relevant features to ensure they can resolve Windows Update issues and provide other utilities.
  • I explored each interface to determine its user-friendliness and that the features were easily accessible.
  • I tested the software capabilities on two VMs with different OSs installed.
  • I researched reputable online sources for reviews from users.
  • I picked both free and paid software options.
  • I researched the quality of customer support for each tool.
SoftwareFunctionalityEase of UseSupportSecurityPrice
FortectFocuses on BSOD repair5/5Limited support5/5$33.95/yr
Outbyte PC RepairEmphasizes system optimization5/5Limited support4/5$29.95/yr
System Mechanic Ultimate DefenceComprehensive system optimization5/5Robust customer support5/5$79.95/yr
AVG TuneUpSystem optimization suite3/5Customer support available3/5$39.99/yr
IObit Advanced SystemCareBroad system optimization4/5Mixed support feedback3/5$16.77/yr
Ashampoo WinOptimizerComprehensive system optimization4/5Customer support available4/5$49.99/yr
Microsoft PC ManagerPC management and optimization5/5Limited support3/5Free
CCleanerFocuses on system cleaning5/5Well-documented, good support3/5Free & premium versions
FixWin 10Windows troubleshooting utility3/5Limited support3/5Free
Glary UtilitiesOffers various system utilities4/5Average support2/5Free & premium versions

How To Use a Windows Update Repair Tool

  1. Download and install Forect on your device and open it.FortectMain how to
  2. Click the Start Full Scan button.Fortect scan was started
  3. Wait for the process to complete, and read through the information provided.Fortect scan results
  4. Scroll through the sidebar menu, and click View & Fix for the issues you want.Fortect Open & fix issues
  5. Alternatively, click the Activate & Repair button to resolve all issues (a license purchase is required).Fortect Activate and Repair button

