Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 13901.20036 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Insider Preview build brings new features to Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and it also brings fixes for issues found in Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel, PowerPoint, Word AutoSave and coauthoring on sensitive encrypted documents Don’t trade off productivity for security. With Microsoft Information Protection, documents that are encrypted with sensitivity labels can now be AutoSaved and co-authored with others in real time just like unencrypted documents can. Requires tenant opt-in. Excel Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the font would change unexpectedly when using a multiplication or divide sign with a Japanese font. We now continue to use the same font if it supports the character.

We fixed an issue that caused some PivotTable formatting to corrupt the workbook when saving to the .xls or .xlt format.

We fixed an issue where some notes were unexpectedly shown when opening a workbook. Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue that caused non-ASCII characters to export incorrectly when exporting to CSV.

We fixed an issue that caused users to be unable to look up a contact group with Check Names when composing mail. PowerPoint Notable fixes We fixed an issue where arrows in line charts were not appearing as expected in PowerPoint slideshow mode. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where opening a file protected with a Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) label can hang indefinitely if the user is not signed in to an identity that has access to the MIP protected label. The user is forced to cancel the open to show the sign-in prompt, and the open only succeeds after that point. Fixing this issue by allowing the sign-in prompt to be shown during open/download.

We fixed an issue when using Dictation in the new Word Commenting, the Dictation button in the Comment card now correctly toggles on and off.

Fixed an issue where there was no space being inserted between words when users dictated into their document.

We fixed an issue when posting multi-line comments typed in RTL caused the 2nd and onward lines to be aligned to the left instead of the right.

We fixed an issue where spell check switched between two different spelling correction context menus.

We fixed an issue where columns might have overlapping text.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.