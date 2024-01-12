Windows Insiders Beta Channel makes URL sharing easier than ever

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

A new update for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel (Build 22635.xxxx) introduces several changes, including:

The Windows share window now offers direct sharing of URLs to WhatsApp, Gmail, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn, simplifying the process for users of these platforms.

There are some changes on the lock screen as well; the lock screen gains a more dynamic weather experience with animated updates and a direct link to the full MSN Weather forecast upon tapping. This feature is currently rolling out in English (US) only.

References to Azure Active Directory (AAD) in Settings are gradually transitioning to Microsoft Entra ID.

Other general fixes include improved overall reliability, spellchecking accuracy, and ActiveX scroll bar functionality in IE mode.

There are also some Microsoft Store enhancements:

Users can now launch Instant Arcade games directly from browsing or search results, removing the need to wait for downloads.

The Microsoft Store will send notifications when app installations are complete.

Installation processes initiated from search or browsing are now smoother and faster thanks to animation optimizations.

Note: Some features, like the richer lock screen weather experience, are rolling out gradually and may not be available to all users immediately.

There is a significant update available on the Dev Channel.

