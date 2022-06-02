Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25131 for Insiders in the Dev Channel. The latest Windows Insider update doesn’t include any new features, but there are a lot of fixes that make the build important. You can see the official changelog to learn more about the fixes.

Changelog

Known issues

Windows 11 Build 25131 also includes a few known issues which you should be careful about.

New Store experience

Microsoft is rolling out a new Store experience for those running the Windows 11 Build 25131. The new Microsoft Store has version number 22205.1401.3.0. Insiders also get Arm64 support, improved app updates, improved Android app support for the pop-up store experience, faster navigation, and more. You can learn more about them below.

To update your Windows Insider Preview Build, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates.