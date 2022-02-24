Last February 16, the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22557 was released to the Dev Channel. The build includes a boatload of features and general improvements and refinements to Windows 11, but some details might upset some Insiders. It consists of the known issues in the new features and enhancements and the unavailability of the build for ARM64 PCs. For the latter, however, Windows mentioned in their blog post that they “hope to be able to offer a new build for Insiders on ARM64 PCs soon.”

On the other hand, here is a short summary of what to expect from Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22557.

New Features:

Create and organize folders in the pinned apps area of the Start

Do Not Disturb to mute notifications

Notification Centre includes Focus now

System-wide live captions

Improved Quick Access in File Explorer, with “Pin to Quick Access” now supporting Files

OneDrive integration in File Explorer

Improved Snap Layouts

Updated power settings and recommendations

Improvements when browsing the web in Microsoft Edge with Narrator

Task Manager Redesign & Efficiency Mode

New PowerShell module to provision language and language-related features

New Touch Gestures:

Swipe to invoke and dismiss Start Swipe between Pinned/All apps and Recommended/More on Start Swipe to invoke and dismiss Quick Settings Swipe to invoke and dismiss Notification Center Full screen gripper

Changes and Improvements

Windows 11 taskbar Drag and Drop support

New visual indication to the taskbar to tell which window is being shared

Add a quick setting to switch quickly between modes on computers with more than one color profile

Cast icon will appear when casting from PC

Updated the battery charging indicator from power cable to lightning bolt

Compose an email message directly within the share window when sharing a local file in File Explorer to Outlook

More accurate searching of apps and settings in the Windows search box on the taskbar

Updated snap group visuals to include the desktop wallpaper

Updated transition animation for snapped windows

More responsive portrait-to-landscape, vice versa, orientation rotations

Reduced number of notification sounds when connecting and disconnecting docks and monitors

Cursor and windows’ ability to jump over areas when moving them between monitors

New male natural voice “Guy” in Narrator

Option to select which microphone to use in voice typing when there are multiple microphones connected to PC

New commands in voice typing: “Press Enter”/”Pres Backspace”/”Backspace”/”Press space”/”Insert Space”/”Press Tab”/”Tab”

New setting to add punctuation automatically

Profanity filter in voice access UI

Easier to use the “show numbers” command

Improved feedback messages for unsupported languages

Improved feedback messages for using voice access when you have multiple displays setup

Enhanced discoverability of using touch keyboard with voice

New Optimizations feature for improved latency and unlocking Auto HDR and Variable Refresh Rate

Windows HDR Calibration app

Expanded Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) experiences

IME On/Off key to the touch keyboard small layout for the Japanese, Korean, and Chinese Traditional IMEs

Updated emoji

New items to the kaomoji section in WIN + Period

Hungarian support for handwriting input

Increased the size of the icons in the Settings navigation pane

Links in Settings for finding available recycling programs

Default enabled Storage Sense for PCs going through OOBE

Live digital clock and information about the currently selected option

Just visit the build’s post page for more detailed information about the new features mentioned, updates, fixes, known issues, and the latest Windows Insider SDK.