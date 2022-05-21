Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.706 for Insiders registered in the Release Preview Channel.

Build 22000.706 adds Windows spotlight experience on the desktop, which means you can daily background pictures on the desktop. And they appear automatically if you enable the feature. Additionally, it includes a ton of fixes and improvements. For example, the update comes with an improved Family Safety verification experience for a child account.

The complete official changelog of the Windows 11 Build 22000.706 is given below.

Changelog

To update your Windows Insider Preview Build, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates.