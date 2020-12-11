We reported a month ago that Windows 10X was set to RTM in December this year.

Today WindowsCentral’s Zac Bowden tweeted that the final build of the OS, build 20279, has been compiled.

Trying to confirm, but I believe the final build of Windows 10X has been compiled at build 20279. MS will continue to fix bugs internally between now and when the first 10X devices start shipping. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) December 11, 2020

Microsoft will continue to work on minor bugs before devices running the OS is released some time next year.

While Windows 10X was originally intended for high-end dual-screen tablets, the OS has now been retargeted for cheaper laptops running UWP apps and PWAs, with the main competition being ChromeOS.

The first devices running the OS are expected in Spring 2021. The devices will be targetted at front-line workers who do not normally use computers, and much of the work to make the OS easy and intuitive to use for this population are expected to also filter back to the full version of Windows 10.

via WBI