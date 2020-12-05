Microsoft has added another feature to the ever-evolving Your Phone app for Windows 10.

The latest new feature, currently in Preview, is the ability to view your phone contacts in the app.

You are then able to initiate a phone and text conversation directly from there.

The setting suggests you will also be able to manage contacts (presumably add, delete and modify) in the future, but this feature does not appear to be available yet.

The feature is currently available for Windows 10 Insiders with Build 1.20111.125.0 of the app. It is not clear how far it has rolled out yet.

via thewincentral