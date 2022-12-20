Workaround for Windows 10 BSOD with 0xc000021a errors caused by KB5021233

Microsoft confirmed last weekend that some Windows 10 devices might experience Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) crashes with 0xc000021a errors. The Redmond company reported that the issue is caused by the KB5021233 cumulative update released during December 2022’s Patch Tuesday.

“After installing KB5021233, there might be a mismatch between the file versions of hidparse.sys in c:/windows/system32 and c:/windows/system32/drivers (assuming Windows is installed to your C: drive), which might cause signature validation to fail when cleanup occurs,” Microsoft says in its document, detailing the technicalities of the issue.

The BSOD is only affecting the client Windows 10 versions, such as Windows 10, version 22H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; and Windows 10, version 20H2.

Currently, there’s still no permanent solution for this, but Microsoft assures customers that it is already working on a fix. Additionally, it offers a workaround, which involves the use of Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) to execute a set of steps. Also, Microsoft says it is important to follow them instead of the other ones being recommended online. “We do not recommend deleting the hidparse.sys from your Windows\System32 folder,” Microsoft adds.