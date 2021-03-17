Besides the changelog which Microsoft announced for the new Windows 10 Build 21337, there are some other items that went unannounced, including some quite interesting.

One of them is a new touch keyboard personalization which will be available in the Personalization section of Windows 10 settings.

Gallery

Discovered by Windows enthusiast Albacore, it appears Microsoft will be offering Windows 10 users to adjust:

The size and scale of the soft keyboard.

Set a background image and its opacity

Set a key and label colour

Set a key border colour.

The customizations should make for a much more fun experience when using Windows 10 in tablet mode.

The changes Microsoft are testing in the Insider program do not necessarily relate to any specific release of the OS, and we hope we will not have to wait too long to see this in mainstream versions of Windows 10.