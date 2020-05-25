Microsoft is expected to roll out the Windows 10 May 2020 update soon. The new update comes with several features as well as improvements and introduces a new addition to Windows Defender to prevent the installation of unauthorized apps.

Windows Defender already allows users to block Potentially Unwanted Apps or Potentially Unwanted Programs but the new v2004 update will allow users to prevent the installation of unwanted apps that come bundled with genuine app installers. These could include plugins, extensions and even software that are bundled with another app and are not important or useful. To enable “Reputation-based Protection” you will need to follow the steps below:

Visit Start menu > Settings

Click Update & Security > Windows Security > App & browser control

Open Reputation-based Protection Settings,

Enable “Potentially Unwanted app blocking” and select “Block apps” and “Block downloads”.

When an unwanted app is blocked, you will receive a notification and you can decide if you want to allow the app or quarantine it. The feature will be available in Windows 10 May 2020 update.

Via Techdows