WhatsApp is testing a feature made popular by Snapchat many years ago.

The company is testing messages which self-delete after 24 hours, according to WhatsApp Beta Info.

WhatsApp is testing the ability to set messages to disappear after 24 hours. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 6, 2021

When you activate the feature any messages sent after ‘Disappearing Messages’ is enabled will be automatically deleted 24 hours later.

The feature would be in addition to a similar 7-day auto-delete feature already present in the app.

The feature is currently under test and of course, may or may not roll out to regular users in the future. The release would however be helpful window dressing for the company, which is currently being accused of invading user privacy by merging the WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram social networks.