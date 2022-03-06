Ready your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass for these games that will be available on Xbox starting March 7 to 11! To know more about these games, here are their short yet exciting plots!

Dawn of the Monsters

March 8

Set in 2036, the Earth is facing its biggest challenge with the arrival of The Nephilim, the gigantic alien creatures that can annihilate the entire humanity. Hoping to save the world from that total destruction, the remaining humans unleashed the DAWN (Defense Alliance Worldwide Network) that sports the size and power to challenge the destructive monsters.

Splash Cars

March 9

Outrun the authorities, inspire other public servants to join your cause, and race for freedom of expression in Splash Cars. This isometric 3D driving game will let you start the adventure in a dull neighborhood. As you advance into the race, splash color and life to the place and witness how the world will change in a snap.

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

March 10

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures will let you reminisce the Sony Pictures Animation movie by giving you the chance to play as Mavi and Drac. Control them and explore the world filled with classic fairy tale characters that you will meet along the way! Escape Big Bad Wolf Wayne, collect valuable trinkets for the King of Thieves to enter The Cave of Treasures, find Emperor Blobby’s New Clothes, and more!

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

March 10

The fun starts with a notebook filled with a hand-drawn RPG created by the creative, game-loving boy Kenta. Turn the page in Kenta’s notebook and play action, adventure, side-scrolling shooters, and command battle games!

Submerged: Hidden Depths

March 10

The world has nothing left but beautiful sunken ruins made of drowned cities. In this mesmerizing water world are two survivors: Miku and Taku – one cursed with a mysterious power that she wants to use for good and the other determined not to let it tear them apart. Lead the two and discover the mystery lingering underneath the waves in this non-combat third-person “relaxploration” adventure.

Time Loader

March 10

Travel back to the 90s at the helm of a small robot to prevent a tragic accident in this story-driven puzzle-platformer filled with alternate realities, nostalgic music, and primitive tech in that era. To execute your mission, you must solve puzzles, acquire upgrades, and use your imagination to find solutions to mind-teasing problems laid in the house of your creator.

The Last Cube

March 10

You are the Last Cube, and the future of your world is in your hands! Get into the desolate cube world and solve countless 3D puzzles in diverse, colorful environments. However, things won’t be so easy as new mechanics and abilities will constantly be introduced, making your journey and progress challenging each time.

Retro Pixel Racers

March 10

Enjoy retro once more with Retro Pixel Racers! This top-down arcade racing game will let you savor retro-style graphics and the thrill of driving cars in plain tracks. Despite its simplicity, it’ll give you one of the wildest race experiences ever!

Aztech Forgotten Gods

March 10

Achtli must uncover the truth behind a far-future Mesoamerican metropolis, leading her to a thrilling fight with the colossal Forgotten Gods. Enjoy the cyber-stone action-adventure with the Lightkeeper, a powerful prosthetic arm powered by a mysterious energy that will allow you to soar through the city and deliver shattering blows to enemies.

Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil from the Sewers

March 10

Experience the joy you felt in your first top-down retro-action game with Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil from the Sewers. Be the heroine of this game by hunting the mutated dwarfs that kidnap, kill, and eat people. Venture into the sewers and use your gun and grenades to find each of these sinister creatures and stop the havoc they are spreading in the world.

Dungeon Color

March 10

Challenge your mind with this top-down puzzle game, where you need to switch between flames to achieve the rainbow flame in each room. Match each door and open them by interacting with colors and switching between flames.

Young Souls

March 10, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass

You will be in control of a set of twins who needs to rescue their foster father after his mysterious abduction. Fight your way into this adventurous world and beat goblins and other monsters using your armory of weapons.

Cosmos Bit

March 11

Relive the 8-bit era charm in this game that draws inspiration from classic platform action exploration titles of the 1980s and 1990s. You’ll play as the heroic space warrior Stella Mironova who will explore a world that offers monster-filled battles, mind-warping challenges, and boss fights!

WWE 2K22

March 11

Have the chance to be The Rock, Sasha Banks, Goldberg, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Goldberg, and more in WWE 2K22. Do the dives, kickouts, and finishers with your selected characters in a virtual WWE Universe that is redesigned to make everything feel as real as being ringside at WrestleMania.